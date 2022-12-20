Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, December 19, 2022

Whitney Thompson scored 17 points to lead the Whip-Purs to a 69-41 nonconference win over Larkin on Monday.
Thompson got plenty of assistance from Kaitlyn Milison, who scored 13 points, and Ashley Herzing, who added 11. Hampshire improved to 7-4 overall.
Libertyville 61, Cary-Grove 37: At Libertyville, the host and top-seeded Wildcats outscored C-G 22-2 in the third quarter at the Libertyville Winter Classic. Malaina Kurth led the Trojans (7-5) with seven points.
Boys Basketball
Belvidere North 60, McHenry 39: At Belvidere, Marko Visnjevac led the way for the Warriors in the nonconference game. Hayden Stone added seven for McHenry (6-7).
Woodstock 59, Genoa-Kingston 49: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks snapped a three-game losing streak with the nonconference win. Spencer Collum scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Woodstock (3-6). Aidan Sivore added 14 and Keaton Perkins 10 for the Streaks.
Boys Bowling
Marengo 3,260, Harvard 2,690: At Marengo, Hunter Pankow and Justin Fluger led the Indians to victory against the Hornets.
Pankow rolled a match best 236 single-game and a 665 series to lead all bowlers. Fluger also eclipsed the 600-pin mark, rolling a 626 with a high game of 220 for Marengo.
Gael Roman led the Hornets with a high game of 214, and Logan Garafol led Harvard with a 572 series.
Girls Bowling
Marengo 2,663, Harvard 1,819: At Marengo, the Indian’s Grace Wzientek had the three highest scores of all bowlers in the dual with Harvard. Her total of 624 was tops in the meet, and her best game was a 214.
Kori Prietto Neal led the Hornets with a high game of 144.
Huntley 2,769, Burlington Central 1,911: At Huntley, Erica Debello had a big night for the Red Raiders. Her 718 series led all bowlers in the Fox Valley Conference dual meet.