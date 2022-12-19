Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Huntley’s Anna Campanelli

Huntley earned one of its biggest wins in program history Dec. 10 with a 54-52 double overtime victory over Stevenson – last year’s Class 4A state champion – at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Sophomore guard Anna Campanelli paced the Red Raiders with 19 points against the Patriots and also reached double digits earlier in the week with 15 points in a Fox Valley Conference victory against Cary-Grove.
Girls hoops: @HuntleyGBB 37, @LadyWhipsBball 28, end 3rd. Raiders outscore Whips 14-6 in the quarter. Anna Campanelli with the drive and score here and converts the three-point play. pic.twitter.com/kqOHq3D7q1— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) December 10, 2022
Campanelli has played a big role for Huntley during its 11-1 start. The Raiders lone loss has come against Lake Zurich 61-49 on Dec. 3. Huntley is the only team remaining in the FVC without a conference loss.
Last year’s Raiders won their first FVC championship since 2017. They own six conference titles, all under head coach Steve Raethz.
[ Read more: Huntley delivers in memorable weekend of games ]
For her performance, Campanelli was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Campanelli answered a few questions about Huntley’s double overtime win against Stevenson, playing on the same team with her older sister, her favorite Christmas movies and more.
What was the best part about the Stevenson game at NOW Arena?
Campanelli: The energy on the floor, the bench and crowd. It was so much fun. I loved how connected it felt and how much we came together as a team and how excited and supportive everyone was throughout the whole game. I will remember how great an experience it was with the team and what a good win that we came out with.
What are three of your favorite Christmas movies?
Campanelli: I’d have to say “Elf,” “Home Alone” and “Christmas Vacation.”
What sport that you don’t compete in would you be good at?
Campanelli: Volleyball.
What is it like playing on the same team as your sister?
Campanelli: Overall, it’s really fun. We definitely get on each other sometimes, but I feel like the way we both play complements each other. She is always there for me, telling me to keep my head up when I have a bad practice or game, and I’m so grateful for that. I’m sure going to miss her and all my other senior teammates next year. We have gotten so close, and I’m gonna miss them all more than they know.
Overall, it’s really fun. We definitely get on each other sometimes, but I feel like the way we both play complements each other. She is always there for me, telling me to keep my head up when I have a bad practice or game, and I’m so grateful for that.— Anna Campanelli, on playing on the same team with her older sister
If you could get in a time machine, what athletic event would you go to see?
Campanelli: I would want to go see Micheal Jordan’s flu game.
What is the best Christmas gift you ever received?
Campanelli: A necklace that me, my sister and my cousin all got from our grandma. Every year she gets us a charm to add on. I think it’s really special.
Where would you most like to take a vacation?
Campanelli: The Bahamas. I love how warm and pretty it is.
What superhero power would you like to have?
Campanelli: I would want to be invisible so I could see and hear things going on around me.
What is your favorite professional sports team?
Campanelli: I don’t follow a lot of professional sports. I watch more college sports, especially college basketball.