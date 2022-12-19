Boys basketball: Marian Central uses second-quarter run to down Cary-Grove

CARY – Marian Central has tried to build its identity around being a physical team that wears opponents down, pounds the paint and brings in rebounds with 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior Christian Bentancur at the center of it all.
On Monday, the Hurricanes played to those principles perfectly in the second quarter to go on a 13-0 run on their way to a 60-46 win over host Cary-Grove.
“That second quarter, we’re playing fast, physical and getting rebounds, so we just kept scoring,” Bentancur said. “The shots were hitting, and it was a great game.”
The Hurricanes (5-8) started slow and led 15-10 after the first quarter but exploited the Trojans’ odd-front zone to their benefit after their last four opponents used a similar zone. Marian guard Jake Giangrego created different windows against C-G’s zone by getting the ball deep into the post and then finding open shooters around the perimeter when the Trojans tried to press Bentancur.
Giangrego made two 3-pointers, Cale McThenia added another, and Bentancur scored four of his game-high 24 points in the post during their team’s 13-0 run. The Trojans finally scored with just under five minutes left in the second quarter.
“The interior passing was phenomenal, finding little windows and converting on the lobs,” Marian coach Charley Walsh said. “I was very pleased.”
HALFTIME: @Canesboysbball 34, @CaryGroveHoops 16. Christian Bentancur leads all scorers with 16 points and added 6 rebounds. Here’s him finishing the first half with what he did all half. pic.twitter.com/7uBCCUXX9n— Michal Dwojak (@mdwojak94) December 19, 2022
Marian outscored C-G 19-6 in the second quarter and built its largest lead at 22 points early in the third. The Trojans didn’t have any answers for Bentancur, who scored all 24 of his points in the first three quarters. The junior also had seven rebounds. McThenia added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Giangrego finished with 10 points.
Bentancur, now in his third varsity season, showed off his development Monday. He said he’s become more comfortable moving the ball, showing off his ability to drive the ball from the top of the key or driving down the court on a fast break.
“His combination of strength, power, quickness and agility is really unmatched by most of the people we’re going to see,” Walsh said.
Reece Ihenacho led C-G (3-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds while Zachary Bauer added 14 points and six rebounds.
Trojans coach Adam McCloud tried to build his team’s identity by not giving up on the zone in the second quarter. McCloud thought his team played well defensively in recent games, but the Trojans missed too many assignments and gave up too many looks down in the post.
“Then it was just trying to throw water out of the ship, trying to get back to a place where we could compete,” McCloud said. “Our guys didn’t quit, kept battling, but they continued to make plays.”
The Trojans get back on the court when they host Lakes on Tuesday and then travel to Grayslake Central on Thursday. Marian travels to Warren on Tuesday before playing in Jacobs’ Hinkle Holiday Classic next week.
The Hurricanes started the season 0-3 but have since gone 5-5. Bentancur hopes that Monday’s win is exactly what his team needed to boost its confidence heading into an important stretch.
“Our record’s not where we want it right now, but getting this win is great to get our confidence back, big tournament next week at Jacobs,” Bentancur said. “Hopefully we do great there, but I appreciate everything that happened today, and I’m glad everyone made their shots and played a great game.”