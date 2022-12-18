Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 17

Richmond-Burton had three wrestlers win their weights Saturday at Harvard’s Sciacca-Holtfretter Tournament to help the Rockets finish third overall as a team.
Emmett Nelson (126 pounds), Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Reyna (182) each won their weights while Kyan Gunderson (106) and Dane Sorensen (132) each finished second.
Harvard’s Marques Merida won the 132 tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington Central 75, Hinsdale South 47: At Burlington, the Rockets (7-2, 4-1 FVC) scored 48 points in the second and third quarter to win their fourth straight game.
Dixon 59, Woodstock North 50: At Woodstock, the Thunder couldn’t come back to pick up the nonconference win.
Gabe Filleti led Woodstock North (4-5, 1-0 KRC) with 14 points and Cesar Ortiz added 11 points.
Boylan Catholic 80, Jacobs 48: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles (3-9, 2-4 FVC) dropped the third of their last four games.
Ashton Franklin Center 55, Alden-Hebron 50: At Ashton, Justin Gritmacker’s 20 points wasn’t enough to help the Green Giants pick up the win on the road.
Parker Elswick scored 14 points and Jake Nielsen added 8 points for Alden-Hebron (4-5, 1-1 NEC).
Palatine 59, Hampshire 46: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs couldn’t come back to pick up a win in their nonconference matchup.
Joey Costabile was the top-scorer for Hampshire (7-4, 4-2) with 15 points and Keyshaun Davis added 10. Gavin Khounnoraj and Sam Ptak each tallied 6 points.
Kaneland 88, Johnsburg 71: At Maple Park, the Skyhawks couldn’t keep up in a fast-paced nonconference game.
Dylan Schmidt scored 11 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead Johnsburg (3-7, 0-0 KRC). Ian Boal added 13 points, JT Schmitt scored 11 and Jake Metze and Jacob Welch each finished with 10 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lakes 42, Woodstock North 36: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Thunder dropped their second straight game in their tournament opener.
Prairie Ridge 37, Round Lake 14: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Wolves didn’t allow more than five points in a quarter to start their tournament run.
Johnsburg 51, Crystal Lake South 42: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Skyhawks broke a three-game losing streak by winning their first tournament game.
Marengo 45, Crystal Lake Central 38: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Indians started their tournament with a strong win against the Tigers.
Gianna Almeida scored 12 points for Marengo to lead a team that had seven different scorers. Michaela Almeida added 8 points, Maddie Cannon tallied 6 and Emily Kirchhoff, Keatyn Velasquez and Bella Frohling each added 5 points.
Katie Hamill led all scorers with 20 points for Central.
Amundsen 33, McHenry 31: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Warriors couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter to win their opening game of the day.
Maddi Friedle led McHenry in scoring with 14 points and Peyton Stinger added 7.
Richmond-Burton 38, Belvidere 24: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Rockets won their first game of the season in commanding fashion.
Grayslake North 57, Marian Central 54: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Hurricanes couldn’t pull out a win in their first game of the day.
Abbey Miner led the way for Marian Central with 17 points and Madison Kenyon added 13.
Loyola 57, Cary-Grove 19: At the Libertyville Winter Classic, the Trojans (7-4, 3-2 FVC) dropped their tournament opener against the Ramblers.
Marian Central 47, Johnsburg 32: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Hurricanes responded from a loss earlier in the day to pick up a win against the Skyhawks.
Kenyon scored 14 points to lead a Marian Central (11-4) team that had seven different scorers. Juliette Huff added 9 points and Ella Notaro scored 7.
Sophie Person was the top scorer for Johnsburg (4-9, 0-0 KRC) and Gracie Notriano and Kaylee Fouke each scored 6.
Amundsen 42, Woodstock North 37: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Thunder (4-6, 0-1 KRC) couldn’t come back to win their second game of the day.
Crystal Lake Central 55, Wauconda 32: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Tigers (5-8, 3-2 FVC) regrouped from a loss earlier in the day to win their second tournament game.
Grayslake North 43, Crystal Lake South 32: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Gators (2-10, 1-5 FVC) dropped their second game of the day.
Lakes 38, McHenry 20: At the Northern Illinois Classic in McHenry, the Warriors dropped their second game of the day.
Abby Geis led the team with 7 points as only four McHenry (3-11, 1-5 FVC) players scored in the game.
Prairie Ridge 49, Richmond-Burton 10: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Wolves (8-5, 4-2 FVC) scored 25 points in the second quarter and didn’t allow a point in the fourth quarter to win their second game of the day.
DeKalb 37, Marengo 33: At the Northern Illinois Classic in Richmond, the Indians dropped their second game of the day.
Bella Frohling was the top scorer for Marengo (6-7, 1-0 KRC) with 12 points and Gianna Almeida added 10.
Burlington Central 54, South Elgin 46: At Elgin, the Rockets held on to pick up a road win.
Sam Origel led the way for Burlington Central (7-3, 3-2 FVC) with 15 points and 4 rebounds while Emma Payton and Hayley Lindquist each scored 9 points. Page Erickson added 6 points and 6 rebounds.
BOYS BOWLING
Rockford East Invite: At Rockford, Marengo finished sixth at the time led by Justin Fluger’s 1,220 match total.
Cody Stallings finished second for the Indians with 1,123, Hunter Pankow rolled a 1,090 and Lucas Frohling added a 1,070.
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Huntley 104, Illinois Mathematic and Science Academy 58: At Aurora, the Red Raiders earned a strong nonconference win.