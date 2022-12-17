Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 16

Prairie Ridge’s Addie Meyer scored 18 points on seven field goals to lead the Wolves past crosstown rival Crystal Lake Central 45-34 in their Fox Valley Conference game Friday in Crystal Lake.
Addison Taege added 11 points for host Prairie Ridge (6-5, 4-2 FVC), and Abby Kay had eight points.
Katie Hamill led Central (5-8, 3-3) with 19 points and five 3-pointers.
Hampshire 46, McHenry 21: At McHenry, Whitney Thompson had 17 points and three 3s for the Whip-Purs in the FVC win against the Warriors. Ashley Herzing added 11 points and three 3s, and Avery Cartee had 10 points for Hampshire (8-4, 5-1).
Maddi Friedle had six points for McHenry (3-9, 1-5).
Huntley 49, Crystal Lake South 21: At Huntley, the Red Raiders improved to 11-1 and 6-0 in the FVC with a win over the Gators (2-8, 1-5). Sammi Campanelli had 17 points and four 3s to lead Huntley. Cassidy Serpe had nine points, and Mallory Winters tossed in eight.
Hanna Massie had six points to lead South.
Dundee-Crown 54, Jacobs 33: At Algonquin, Dundee-Crown scored the first 11 points of the game and never looked back.
The Chargers led 16-2 after 8 minutes spearheaded by nine points from Monica Sierzputowski.
The D-C junior ended with 14 points and nine rebounds. It was the Chargers’ second straight win.
“I was able to get some space in the post and my teammates got me the ball in good position to score,” Sierzputowski said. “I played with a lot of confidence.”
Anaya Hurdle added 10 for the winners (3-7, 2-4).
“We got off to a great start and Monica got off to a great start,” D-C coach John Gonnella said. “We are playing better and with more confidence.”
Arianna Corrado led Jacobs (2-10, 1-5) with 14 points, including a pair of 3s.
– Dave Hess for Daily Herald Media Group
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Ridge 59, Crystal Lake Central 52: At Crystal Lake, the host Wolves (5-5, 3-3) beat the Tigers (0-11, 0-6) in FVC action. John Fuery scored 19 points and sank five 3s for Prairie Ridge. James Muse scored 16, and Sam Loeding had 12.
Luke Spychala had 15 points to lead Central. Jake Terlecki added 14 points and Preston Mast had 11.
Hampshire 43, McHenry 29: At McHenry, the Whip-Purs outscored the Warriors 18-4 over the final six minutes to secure an FVC victory. Nick Louis had 13 points and two 3s to lead Hampshire (7-3, 4-2). Aman Adeshina and Sam Ptak each had nine points.
For McHenry (6-6, 1-5), Marko Visnjevac had 16 points and three 3s.
Jacobs 53, Dundee-Crown 38: At Algonquin, the Eagles (3-8, 2-4) picked up the FVC win against the Chargers (3-6, 2-4).
WRESTLING
Crystal Lake Central 45, Hampshire 26: At Crystal Lake, Payton Ramsey (113 pounds), Greco Rendon (126), Dominic Vitale (138) and Ben Butler (152) each had pins for the Tigers in the FVC win against the Whips.