Boys basketball: Jacobs uses big third quarter to sink Dundee-Crown

ALGONQUIN – Jacobs coach Jimmy Roberts didn’t hesitate.
“This was our best game of the season overall from the beginning of the game until the end of the game,” he said.
Roberts’ comments came after his Golden Eagles outscored District 300 rival Dundee-Crown by 17 in the third quarter en route to a 53-38 win in Fox Valley Conference action Friday night.
“We were in a good place at halftime,” Roberts said. “We didn’t make any major changes. We figured if we kept guarding things would take care of themselves.”
Nursing a slim 21-18 advantage at intermission, the Eagles (3-8, 2-4) busted the game open in the third quarter. Holding a 24-22 lead, the Eagles got 10 points from Ben Jurzak and a 3 from Brett Schlicker to go on a decisive 13-0 run.
Jacobs turned a three-point lead at halftime to a 37-22 advantage with 1:09 left in the quarter.
Jurzak, who was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half, connected all four of his shots in the third quarter, including a pair of 3s.
“Coach wanted us to keep attacking in the second half,” Jurzak said. “We played great defense the whole game and I found my shot in the third quarter.”
Roberts praised Jurzak’s effort.
“He didn’t even know he shot poorly in the first half,” said the Jacobs coach. “He never wavered, He is very mature for his age.”
Playing without starter Jackson Martucci, Amari Owens backed Jurzak with 12 points, while Schlicker scored 8 with a pair of 3s.
The Eagles were 7 of 13 from beyond the arc for 55%.
Anthony Aguilar led the Chargers (3-6, 2-4) with eight points, while Zach Randl scored seven with three assists.