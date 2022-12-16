Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 15

Aidan Sivore scored 19 points to lead Woodstock past Richmond-Burton 70-39 in their Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Thursday.
The Blue Streaks (3-6, 1-0 KRC) got 12 points from Sam Chapman and 11 each from Spencer Cullum and Hayden Haak.
R-B fell to 1-8, 0-1.
Woodstock North 72, Marengo 47: At Woodstock, Cesar Ortiz scored 29 points to lead the Thunder (4-4, 1-0) past the Indians (0-12, 0-1) in their KRC game.
Ortiz hit four 3-pointers for the defending KRC champion. Isaac Salas added eight points, and 10 Thunder players scored.
Riley Weiss led Marengo with 18 points and hit four 3s. Patrick Signore scored 11 and hit three 3s.
Grayslake Central 52, Johnsburg 38: At Johnsburg, JT Schmitt hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and led the Skyhawks (3-6) with 17 points in their nonconference loss to the Rams.
Dylan Schmidt added 11 points for the Skyhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Byron 52, Johnsburg 23: At Johnsburg, the Tigers defeated the Skyhawks (3-8) in a nonconference game.
Sophie Person led Johnsburg with six points, and Wynne Oeffling added four.
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,337, Dundee-Crown 2,316: The Warriors had three 400-plus series to hold off the Chargers in a tight match.
Emily Carpenter (419), Madison Donovan (406) and Melina Garcia (404) led the way for McHenry.
D-C’s Shellsea Corona rolled a match-high 502 series and also had the high game at 188. Melina Garcia added a 390 for the Chargers.
Marengo 2,851, Johnsburg 2,068: At Johnsburg, Grace Wzientek rolled a 661 series to lead the Indians past the Skyhawks at Raymond’s Bowl.
Wzientek had games of 215, 236 and 210. Josza Christensen added a 563 series with a 214 high game.
Emma Rung led the Skyhawks with a 386 game. Caitlin Flebbe had a 373 series with a 151 high game.
BOYS BOWLING
Johnsburg 3,531, Marengo 3,199: At Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow rolled three 210-plus games and a 714 series to lead the Skyhawks past the Indians.
Schwichow had games of 256, 212 and 246. Landon Banazsynski rolled a 666 series with games of 251 and 222 for Johnsburg. Colton Centnarowicz had a 576 series and Keegan Jewell rolled a 572.
Hunter Pankow led Marengo with a 653 series and games of 225, 200 and 228. Justin Fluger added a 589, with a 224 game, and Cody Stallings had a 527.
WRESTLING
Crystal Lake Central 70, Dundee-Crown 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers had eight pins in their FVC dual victory over the Chargers.
Brandon Carbone (106 pounds), Payton Ramsey (113), Greco Rendon (126), Dominic Vitale (138), Zach Carnrite (145), Cayden Parks (170), Nick Kozlowski (220) and Leo Diaz (285) all had pins.
McHenry 57, Cary-Grove 16: At McHenry, the Warriors got five pins in their FVC win over the Trojans.
Cody Kamp (106 pounds), Lucas Van Diepen (132), Pedro Jimenez (145), Ruben Melgarejo (152) and Chris Moore (170) all won by pins. Ryan Hanson (113) and Armand Paglini (160) won by major decisions.
C-G got pins from Gabe Simpson (182) and Nathan Liske (195), while Logan Abrams (220) won by major decision.
Richmond-Burton wins two: R-B defeated Johnsburg 48-31 and Grayslake North 54-21 in a pair of duals.