Girls basketball: Marengo defeats Woodstock North in Kishwaukee River Conference opener

MARENGO – Marengo’s start to the season has been a mix of highs and lows, so Thursday’s 39-23 win over Kishwaukee River Conference rival Woodstock North felt particularly good for the Indians.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but I think this will give us a lot of confidence,” senior point guard Addie Johnson said. “We’ve had some rough games, but we’re working very hard in practice and focusing on the little things that are going to help us win.”
On Thursday, the Indians used their press defense to frustrate the Thunder after both teams combined to shoot 11 of 19 in the first quarter.
Marengo led 14-11 after the first and held North to only five points combined in the second and third quarters, taking a 29-16 lead into the fourth.
Bella Frohling led the Indians (5-6, 1-0 KRC) with 14 points and four 3-pointers, along with seven rebounds. Johnson recorded 11 points, four assists and seven rebounds, Gianna Almeida had four points and eight rebounds, and Michaela Almeida had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Marengo coach Elisa Hanson said Johnson makes the Indians go.
“We go as Addie goes,” Hanson said. “As long as she’s dialed in, focused and that positive influence, we’re going to have some success this year. She knows a lot about the game. She’s got a great basketball mind. I can always rely on her to get us settled and run the show.”
Woodstock North (6-5, 0-1) won the KRC championship outright last season, ending Marengo’s streak of three consecutive conference titles.
Johnson said that has been a big motivator.
“It kind of gives us an extra push to win it this year,” Johnson said. “It [stinks] losing, but it’s always good to be pushed. I think we were in [North’s] heads a bit.”
Hanson felt Gianna and Michaela Almeida played a big role in making it a tough night offensively for the Thunder, who had only two field goals combined in the second and third quarters.
“It’s nice having the Almeida twins with their athleticism and length to get those big deflections,” Hanson said. “We’re a team that struggles to score at times. We go through dry spells, so we’re really focused on what we can do defensively to keep ourselves in the game.”
Thunder first-year coach Jay Justice felt his team did not handle the Indians’ press defense well. North finished with 26 turnovers.
“After we scored a few quick buckets, they started to press us more,” Justice said. “We didn’t see the middle of the floor the way we should have, and we just started turning the ball over a little too much.”
The Thunder were led by Gracie Zankle with 10 points and two 3s. Junior guard Addi Rishling, who has been one of North’s top scorers, was held to only two points but had six rebounds and four steals. She went up for a block late in the fourth quarter but came down hard and was forced from the game with an injury as she held her left knee.
“She’s a spitfire,” Justice said. “Defensively, she’s someone that our team looks to lead the way. She’s been doing that all year for us.”
Both Marengo and Woodstock North will play at the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic hosted by McHenry and Richmond-Burton, starting Saturday.
The Indians are hopeful that Thursday’s win is the start of something more.
“We’ve had a couple of rough patches, but you can tell our chemistry is getting better,” Frohling said. “It’s getting easier and easier.”