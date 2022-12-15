December 14, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Marengo’s Justin Fluger bowls perfect game in win over Woodstock co-op

By Shaw Local News Network

Marengo junior Justin Fluger became the first boys bowler in school history to record a perfect game in a 3,367-3,155 win over Woodstock co-op on Wednesday at Kingston Lanes in Woodstock.

Fluger rolled games of 212, 300 and 202 for a match-leading 714 series. Only one other girls bowler from the school has had a perfect game.

Aaron Schroeder and Marcus Ray each added 553 series for the Indians. Woodstock co-op was led by Brady Caldwell (563) and Zach Cynowa (561).

Johnsburg 2,723, Harvard 2,715: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Aiden Schwichow posted the high series (550) and high game (217) for the Skyhawks in a win against the Hornets. Landon Banaszynski had a 474 series.

Harvard was led by Gael Roman with a 554 series, including a 201. Logan Garafol had a 499 series.

Huntley 2,922, Grayslake North, 2,812: At Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein, the Red Raiders picked up a win over the Knights.

GIRLS BOWLING

Marengo 2,738, Woodstock co-op 2,611: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Grace Wzientek had a 671 series in the Indians’ win against the Streaks. Wzientek had games of 217, 186 and 268.

Josephine Christiansen added a 505 series for Marengo. Woodstock co-op’s Norah Mungle had a 525.

Harvard 1,734, Johnsburg 1,730: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Macie Norgard had a 393 series to lead the Hornets past the Skyhawks by four pins. Emma Rung led Johnsburg with a 391.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntley 51, McHenry 34: At McHenry, Noah Only had 19 points and five 3-pointers for the Raiders in an FVC win against the Warriors. Ty Goodrich added 14 points, and Ian Ravagnie had 12 points for Huntley (8-2, 5-0 FVC).

Marko Visnjevac had nine points to lead McHenry (6-5, 1-4).

Crystal Lake South 50, Cary-Grove 36: At Crystal Lake, Zach Peltz (12 points, two 3s) and Brady Schroeder (11 points) led the Gators (9-1, 5-0) in their FVC victory against the Trojans (3-6, 2-3).

Jake Hornok had nine points and two 3s for C-G.

Hampshire 69, Crystal Lake Central 40: At Hampshire, 12 players scored for the Whip-Purs in their FVC victory against the Tigers. Bailey Woods had nine points for Hampshire (6-3, 3-2), and Keyshaun Davis, Aman Adeshina and Sam Ptak tossed in eight points apiece.

Jake Terlecki had 14 points to lead all scorers for Central (0-10, 0-5).

Burlington Central 65, Jacobs 38: At Algonquin, the Rockets (6-2, 4-1) beat the Golden Eagles (2-8, 1-4) in their FVC game.

Alden-Hebron 50, Hiawatha 34: At Hebron, the Giants (4-4) picked up a nonconference win against the Hawks.

Justin Gritmacker had 21 points to lead A-H. Nolan Vanderstappen had eight points and Parker Elswick tossed in six.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Central 60, Harvest Christian 33: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes earned their 10th win of the season. Madison Kenyon scored 20 points to lead Marian Central (10-3).

Michaela Johnson chipped in 11 points.

Alden-Hebron 40, Hiawatha 24: At Hebron, Jessica Webber scored 21 points and hit two 3s for the Giants in a nonconference win for A-H (6-5).

Woodstock North 55, Genoa-Kingston 30: At Woodstock, the Thunder (6-4) picked up a nonconference win against the Cogs. Gracie Zankle led North with 22 points, followed by Addi Rishling with 10 points and Addy Crabill with nine.

WRESTLING

Johnsburg Triangular: At Johnsburg, Richmond-Burton won both duals against Johnsburg 48-31 and Grayslake North 54-21.

Kristian Gersch (113 pounds), Clay Madula (120), Emmett Nelson (126), Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Reyna (182) all went 2-0 for the Rockets.

Byron Triangular: At Byron, Marengo went 2-0 with wins against Byron 42-36 and Durand-Pecatonica co-op 66-12.

BOYS SWIMMING

St. Viator Invite: At Arlington Heights, Huntley won all three relays and finished first overall.

