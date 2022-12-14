Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Hampshire showed scoring balance as it defeated Crystal Lake Central 52-40 in their Fox Valley Conference girls basketball game Tuesday at Hampshire.
Kaitlyn Milison led the Whip-Purs (7-4, 4-1 FVC) with 11 points. Whitney Thompson and Avery Cartee each scored 10, and Ashley Herzing hit two 3-pointers and added eight points.
Katie Hamill scored 21 points for the Tigers (4-7, 3-2), and Leah Spychala added 10.
Huntley 48, McHenry 25: At McHenry, Ashlyn Horton scored 13 points with three 3s to lead the Red Raiders (10-1, 5-0) past the Warriors (3-8, 1-4) in their FVC game.
Morgan McCauhgn and Ava McFadden each scored nine points for Huntley.
Maddi Friedle led McHenry with 10 points, and Reese Kominoski added nine.
Cary-Grove 51, Crystal Lake South 27: At Crystal Lake, the Trojans (7-3, 3-2) beat the Gators (2-7, 1-4) in their FVC game.
Emily Larry and Malaina Kurth each scored seven points for C-G. Ellie Mjanes added six.
Laken LePage led the Gators with 16 points.
Burlington Central 55, Jacobs 21: At Algonquin, Page Erickson scored 20 points to lead the Rockets (6-3, 3-2) past the Golden Eagles (2-8, 1-4) in their FVC game.
Emma Payton added eight points and four assists and Paige Greenhagel had seven points and five rebounds.
Dundee-Crown 28, Prairie Ridge 26: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (2-8, 1-4) defeated the Wolves (5-5, 3-2) in their FVC game.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 67, Harvest Christian 63: At Woodstock, Cale McThenia scored 34 points and made six 3s as the Hurricanes (4-8) defeated the Lions in nonconference action.
Christian Bentancur scored 22 points for Marian.
Vernon Hills 69, Woodstock North 50: At Woodstock, Cesar Ortiz led the Thunder (3-4) with 16 points in their nonconference loss to the Cougars.
Javion Rodriguez added seven points for the Thunder. Milan Raval led Vernon Hills with 23 points.
Alden-Hebron 47, Christian Life 45 (OT): At Hebron, the Giants came back from a five-point halftime deficit to force overtime and defeat the Eagles in nonconference play.
Justin Gritmacker and Parker Elswick scored 12 points each to lead the Giants. Ben Vole added two and Nolan Vandersappen had eight.
Rockford Christian 79, Marengo 45: At Marengo, the Indians fell to the Royal Lions in their nonconference game.
WRESTLING
Marengo wins two: The Indians took two wins in the triangular. Marengo beat Guilford 51-17 and defeated Prairie Ridge 43-33.
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,184, Jacobs 1,909: Brianna May rolled a 601 series with a 250 third game to lead the Warriors past the Golden Eagles.
Emily Carpenter had a 500 series with a high game of 187.