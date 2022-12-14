Boys basketball: McHenry’s defense plays tough in win over Richmond-Burton

RICHMOND – December basketball games are typically early-season litmus tests for teams to see where they stand.
On Tuesday, McHenry passed its test – particularly defensively – during a 58-19 nonconference victory over Richmond-Burton.
The Warriors (6-4) held the Rockets to seven made field goals (7 for 28) in 32 minutes, as R-B shot 25% from the floor.
Additionally, all 13 McHenry players who saw playing time took at least one shot.
“Wow, I wasn’t aware of that,” McHenry coach Chris Madson said. “That’s the sort of unselfish kind of team effort we’ve been preaching about during practices.
“We want the kids to know if they put in the effort, there’s a role for everyone on this roster. We saw them take that mentality to heart tonight.”
McHenry led 10-8 after one quarter. Then, in the second quarter, sophomore guard Kyle Maness (6 points on 3-of-3 shooting) took over.
“Kyle has worked his tail off at practice recently and has earned more playing time,” Madson said.
Maness tallied all six of his steals in the second quarter, as the Warriors ended the first half with a 19-2 run. Three of those steals turned into transition baskets.
He admitted there is an art to clogging up the passing lanes while his team is in zone defenses, which the Warriors used exclusively Tuesday night.
“It’s mostly about footwork and body language,” Maness said. “If I make someone feel comfortable, or sag to a specific area on the floor, but actually intend on moving to a different spot, it can lead to turnovers.
“I almost try to bait opposing players into making bad decisions.”
Another young player who stood out was 6-foot-5 McHenry freshman Adam Anwar. He tallied a game-best 12 points, making all six of his shots.
He’s embracing the spotlight as one of the area’s up-and-coming talents.
“Honestly, I’m just working as hard as I possibly can to prove myself,” Anwar said. “There’s always something new to learn.
“We didn’t have a real good season last year, and even though I wasn’t part of that team, I feel like this team is building up a lot chemistry and trust in each other.”
The Warriors even bonded after the game by taking a trip to a fast food restaurant.
“It’s still early in the year, but I definitely think tonight can become sort of a defensive blueprint for the rest of the season going forward,” Madson said.
McHenry scored only 17 points in a Fox Valley Conference loss to Cary-Grove earlier this season.
“We learned a lot from that experience,” Madson admitted.
The Rockets (1-7) got four points apiece from Luke Robinson and Ryan Wisniewski.
Maddox Meyer and Ryan Saranzak tossed in three points apiece.