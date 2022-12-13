Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Dec. 12

Marian Central lost pace with Wauconda early in the fourth quarter and fell to the Bulldogs 66-53 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Monday.
The Hurricanes (3-8) were down 44-39 opening the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs went on a 15-0 run. Braeden Carlson led Wauconda with 29 points and six 3-pointers. He scored 10 in the fourth quarter.
Cale McThenia led Marian with 19 points and three 3s. Christian Bentancur added 17 points, but had to sit in the second quarter with foul trouble. Bentancur passed 1,000 career points last week against Rockford Lutheran and now has 1,046.
Jake Giangreco added 12 for the Hurricanes.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Crystal Lake Central 49, Woodstock North 42: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Tigers (5-6) defeated the Thunder (5-4) in a nonconference game.
Leah Spychala added eight point and five rebounds for the Tigers.
The Thunder fell behind early by 18 points before rallying back to make it close. Addy Saunders led North with 14 points, Addi Rishling scored nine, and Sophia Fabian had six.
Marengo 58, Harvest Christian 26: At Marengo, six Indians hit 3-pointers as they rolled past the Lions in a nonconference game.
Marengo (4-6) hit 10 3s for the game, led by Bella Frohling, who hit three and finished with 13 points. Keatyn Velasquez and Gabby Gieseke each scored eight points and made two 3s. Addie Johnson also added eight points with one 3.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,833, Belvidere North 2,414: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek rolled a 601 series with two 200 games to lead the Indians past the Blue Thunder.
Wzientek had a 215 in the first game and a 204 in the third.
Emily White added a 545 series and rolled a 209 in the third game. Gabriella Magrini had a 508 series.
Grayslake Central 2,181, Johnsburg 1,908: At Grayslake, Chandler Mendlik rolled a 403 high series for the Skyhawks in their loss to the Rams.
Mendlik also had Johnsburg’s best game with a 162.