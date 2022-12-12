Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Ashley Herzing

Hampshire’s girls basketball team has enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning its first three Fox Valley Conference games, and appears ready to take the next step after placing seventh in the 10-team FVC a year ago.
Junior shooting guard Ashley Herzing has been a big part of the Whip-Purs’ turnaround.
Herzing led the Whips in scoring in both of their FVC victories during the week of Nov. 28, dropping 12 points in a 37-20 win over Burlington Central and nine points in a 44-30 win over Cary-Grove. The Whip-Purs had not beaten Burlington Central in four seasons.
Girls hoops: @CaryGroveGBB 16, @LadyWhipsBball 12, end 1st. Ashley Herzing with her second 3 of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/csANxRutoW— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) December 3, 2022
Hampshire was on a four-game winning streak before Friday’s 51-48 loss to Huntley in a battle of the two last unbeaten teams in the FVC.
The Whips (6-4) will look to start a new winning streak this week with games against Crystal Lake Central and McHenry.
For her performance, Herzing was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Herzing answered a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about superstitions, swimming, figure skating and more.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions before you play?
Herzing: I have two big rituals before I play. I must always end on a make whenever I am shooting before games, whether it’s during halftime, warmups or run-throughs. Also, since I am the last one announced during home games, I always have to slap the bench.
If you could have dinner with three people from any time in history, who would they be?
Herzing: Taylor Swift, Zendaya and Emma Watson.
Who has had the biggest impact on you as an athlete?
Herzing: As an athlete, my biggest inspiration has been Allyson Felix. Not only is she the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history, but she also advocates for the rights and opportunities that are granted to mothers in athletics. Nike was going to pay Allyson significantly less after she gave birth, and she turned down the offer and began speaking out for a better future for female athletes.
How would your teammates describe you?
Herzing: My teammates would describe me as hardworking, organized, loyal and passionate.
What’s a sport that you would be bad at?
Herzing: I would be very bad at any sport that involves water, especially swimming.
What’s your dream car?
Herzing: My dream car is a red Ferrari F70.
What are three movies you can watch over and over?
Herzing: “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Mean Girls” and any Marvel movie.
What is one food you can’t stand to eat?
Herzing: I can’t stand eating any kind of soup, mushrooms or seafood.
Do you have a hidden talent?
Herzing: My hidden talent is figure skating. It was the first sport I did competitively until I was about 10.
What musical act would you most like to see?
Herzing: I would most like to see Wicked again. It was amazing.