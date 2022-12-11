Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 10

The Huntley’s girls basketball team landed one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history.
The Red Raiders defeated defending Class 4A state champion Stevenson 54-52 in double overtime Saturday at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.
Ashlyn Horton hit a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining in the second overtime for the winning margin.
Huntley’s Sammi Campanelli hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds to go in regulation to tie the score and force overtime.
Huntley (9-1) was led by Anna Campanelli with 19 points and Sammi Campanelli with 11. Jessie Ozzauto added nine for the Raiders.
Stevenson was led by 6-foot-2 junior forward Emory Klatt with 31 points, who fouled out in the second overtime period.
Anna Campanelli and Ozzauto each had four points in the overtime periods for the Raiders.
Huntley trailed 30-22 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored the Patriots 20-12 in the fourth quarter.
“It was a great effort by our players to come back in the second half and force overtime,” Raiders coach Steve Raethz said.
Hampshire 73, Bartlett 29: At Hampshire, Avery Cartee, Jaden Szymonik and Chloe Van Horn each scored 10 points as the Whip-Purs (6-4) defeated the Hawks in a nonconference game.
Whitney Thompson added nine points for Hampshire.
Palatine 49, McHenry 23: At Palatine, Bethany Snyder scored five points to lead the Warriors in their nonconference loss to the Pirates.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marian Central 57, Hononegah 50: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes came up with a big fourth quarter to defeat the Indians in a nonconference game.
Marian outscored Hononegah 17-9 in the last quarter for the win. Christian Bentancur scored eight of his 25 points in that quarter and Cale McThenia had seven of his 16 in that quarter.
Bentancur grabbed 11 rebounds and McThenia hit four 3s. Jake Giangreco added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 49: At Woodstock, Aidan Sivore scored 23 points as the Blue Streaks lost to the Blue Thunder in a nonconference game.
Spencer Cullum added nine points for Woodstock.
Timothy Christian 56, Marengo 35: At Marengo, the Indians fell to the Trojans Saturday in a nonconference game. Marengo lost to Kaneland 77-40 in their nonconference game on Friday.
WRESTLING
McHenry takes fourth: The Warriors finished fourth out of 16 teams in the Prospect Mudge-McMorrow Invitational on Saturday with 119 1/2 points.
Chris Moore (170) won his weight class, Jesse Saavedra (285) took second, Pedro Jimenez (145) was third and Cody Kamp )106) and Ryan Hanson (113) were both fifth.
Marian Central wins three: At Carpentersville, the Hurricanes took dual matches from Montini (35-25), Waukegan (65-12) and Dundee-Crown (58-24).
Connor Cassels (170) and Vance Williams (132) recorded pins against Montini, a traditional state powerhouse. Max Astacio (160) got a 3-2 win over Will Prater, one of the state’s top wrestlers at that weight.
Against Waukegan, Andrew Alvarado (120), Josh Gawronski (126), Nick Davidson (138), Charlie Fitzgerald (145) and Ethan Struck (160) won by pins.
Hampshire wins at Richmond-Burton: The Whip-Purs took first place at R-B’s Tom DuBois Classic on Saturday. Quincy finished in second and Woodstock North took third.
R-B’s Emmett Nelson won the title at 126 and was voted the tournament’s outstanding wrestler from 106-145.
Crystal Lake Central takes fourth: At Downers Grove South, the Tigers lost to Lincoln-Way West 46-24 and to Coal City 45-23 to take fourth in the dual tournament.
Greco Rendon (126) and Leo Diaz (285) were undefeated in the tournament. Cayden Parks (182) won by pin and Rene Gaunaurd (160), Ben Butler (170) won by decisions against Lincoln-Way West.
Against Coal City, Dominic Vitale (138) won by decision and Tommy Tomasello (152) won by pin.