Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 8

McHenry’s Jesse Saavedra scored a 22-7 technical fall in the last match at 285 pounds to seal a 39-28 Fox Valley Conference wrestling dual win against Jacobs on Thursday in McHenry.
Winning by pin for the Warriors were Pedro Jimenez (145), Chris Moore (170) and Nate Wirch (182). Wirch’s pin gave McHenry a 28-25 lead with three matches to go.
Crystal Lake Central 63, Burlington Central 17: At Burlington, Payton Ramsey (106), Greco Rendon (126), Ben Butler (152) and Cayden Parks (182) all won by pin for the Tigers in an FVC dual victory over the Rockets.
Huntley 75, Cary-Grove 3: At Huntley, the Red Raiders dominated in their FVC dual victory against the Trojans.
Winning by pin for Huntley were Aiden Lira (120), Adam Pena (132), Rafael Sobrepena (138), Alex Napientek (145), Alessio Pezzela (152), Mauricio Quiroz (170), Jake Niemasz (182), CJ Filipek (195) and Markos Mihalopoulos (285).
Cary-Grove’s Peter Hayden won by decision at 106 pounds.
Hampshire 51, Dundee-Crown 23: At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs picked up an FVC win against the Chargers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alden-Hebron 52, South Beloit 25: At South Beloit, Rileigh Gaddini poured in a game-high 18 points for the Giants in a Northeastern Athletic Conference win against the Sobos.
Evelyn Heber had 14 points and two 3s for A-H (5-4, 2-0 NAC). Jessica Webber added 13 points and two 3s.
Rockford Christian 54, Richmond-Burton 19: At Rockford, Lyndsay Regnier had 12 points and hit three 3s for the Rockets in their nonconference loss to the Royal Lions.
Winnebago 60, Marengo 52: At Marengo, Gianna Almeida had 15 points for Marengo in the nonconference loss. Addie Johnson added 10 points.
Woodstock North 62, North Boone 50: At Woodstock, Addison Rishling scored 14 points to lead the Thunder in a nonconference win against the Vikings. All 10 players for North (5-3) scored in the victory.
Gracie Zankle, Bella Borta and Caylin Stevens had nine points apiece.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rockford Christian 65, Richmond-Burton 37: At Richmond, Deegan Cooley and Luke Robinson had seven points each for the Rockets in the nonconference loss.
Wauconda 74, Woodstock North 63: At Wauconda, Cesar Ortiz led the Thunder with 19 points in their nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Javion Rodriguez had 15 points and three 3s for North. Gabe Filetti chipped in 11 points.
Braeden Carlsen scored 34 points for Wauconda.
GIRLS BOWLING
McHenry 2,431, Johnsburg 2,201: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Brianna May rolled the high game (213) and high series (563) of the match for the Warriors.
Chandler Mendlik had a 453 series to lead Johnsburg.
Marengo 2,853, Burlington Central 1,947: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Grace Wzientek (540 series) and Josephine Christiansen (528) led the Indians to a win over the Rockets.
Wzientek had the high game of the match with a 188.
BOYS BOWLING
Marengo 3,248, Burlington Central 2,330: At Four Seasons Sports in Sycamore, Marengo’s Justin Fluger had the high series of the match with a 631 in a win against the Rockets. Fluger had games of 181, 236 and 214.
Cody Stallings had a 580 series for Marengo. Aaron Schroeder added a 548.
Grayslake North 2,894, Johnsburg 2,804: At Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein, Keegan Jewell bowled a 250 in his first game and led the Skyhawks with a 628 series in a loss to the Knight.
Colton Centnarowicz was second on Johnsburg with a 563 series, followed by Austin Blumenthal (558).