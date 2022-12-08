Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Burlington Central rolled to an 80-31 win over Crystal Lake Central on Wednesday in their Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game, thanks in large part to a 26-6 burst to open the game.
The Rockets improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the FVC. The Tigers remained winless at 0-7, 0-3 FVC.
Crystal Lake South 41, Prairie Ridge 37: At Crystal Lake, the Gators bounced back from their first loss of the season with an FVC win against the Wolves. Zach Peltz led South (7-1, 3-0 FVC) with 12 points.
James Muse had 11 points for Prairie Ridge (3-3, 1-2).
Hampshire 50, Dundee-Crown 36: At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs limited the Chargers to only 10 second-half points in the FVC win. Keyshaun Davis led Hampshire (5-2, 2-1) with 15 points, and Nick Louis added 11.
Kuba Senczyszyn and Kali Freeman scored 11 apiece for D-C (2-4, 1-2).
Antioch 39, Johnsburg 37: At Johnsburg, despite holding the Sequoits to five fourth-quarter points, the Skyhawks (3-5) fell in the nonconference contest.
North Boone 53, Harvard 39: At Harvard, the Vikings broke open a tight game in the second half to pick up a nonconference win. The Hornets fell to 2-5.
Huntley 57, Cary-Grove 43: At Huntley, Ian Ravagnie led the Red Raiders with 14 points in an FVC win over the Trojans. Ethan Blackmore added 13 points for Huntley (6-2, 3-0).
C-G fell to 2-4, 1-2 FVC.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie Ridge 44, Woodstock 18: At Woodstock, Abby Kay led the Wolves (4-4) with nine points in a nonconference win. Anna Crenshaw and Allie O’Brien had six points each for Woodstock.
Woodstock North 52, Harvest Christian 43: At Elgin, a 20-2 third quarter was enough to push the Thunder to the nonconference win. Sophia Fabian had 22 points and Gracie Zankle added 10 for North (4-3).
Marian Central 53, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Woodstock, Micheala Johnson scored 13 points for the Hurricanes (8-2) in a nonconference win.
The Tigers (3-6) got 12 points from Leah Spychala.
BOYS BOWLING
McHenry 3,191, Marengo 3,180: At Marengo, Austin Kleimann rolled a match-high 621 to lead the Warriors to the win.
Kleimann’s best game of 222 was second to a 268 rolled by Marengo’s Justin Fluger, who had a 618 series.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,791, McHenry 2,274: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek led the way for Marengo with a match-best 624. Her 222 was a single-game high for the Indians.
Brianna May led the Warriors with a 534 series.