December 08, 2022
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Burlington Central rolls to FVC win against Crystal Lake Central

By Shaw Local News Network

Burlington Central rolled to an 80-31 win over Crystal Lake Central on Wednesday in their Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game, thanks in large part to a 26-6 burst to open the game.

The Rockets improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the FVC. The Tigers remained winless at 0-7, 0-3 FVC.

Crystal Lake South 41, Prairie Ridge 37: At Crystal Lake, the Gators bounced back from their first loss of the season with an FVC win against the Wolves. Zach Peltz led South (7-1, 3-0 FVC) with 12 points.

James Muse had 11 points for Prairie Ridge (3-3, 1-2).

Hampshire 50, Dundee-Crown 36: At Carpentersville, the Whip-Purs limited the Chargers to only 10 second-half points in the FVC win. Keyshaun Davis led Hampshire (5-2, 2-1) with 15 points, and Nick Louis added 11.

Kuba Senczyszyn and Kali Freeman scored 11 apiece for D-C (2-4, 1-2).

Antioch 39, Johnsburg 37: At Johnsburg, despite holding the Sequoits to five fourth-quarter points, the Skyhawks (3-5) fell in the nonconference contest.

North Boone 53, Harvard 39: At Harvard, the Vikings broke open a tight game in the second half to pick up a nonconference win. The Hornets fell to 2-5.

Huntley 57, Cary-Grove 43: At Huntley, Ian Ravagnie led the Red Raiders with 14 points in an FVC win over the Trojans. Ethan Blackmore added 13 points for Huntley (6-2, 3-0).

C-G fell to 2-4, 1-2 FVC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Prairie Ridge 44, Woodstock 18: At Woodstock, Abby Kay led the Wolves (4-4) with nine points in a nonconference win. Anna Crenshaw and Allie O’Brien had six points each for Woodstock.

Woodstock North 52, Harvest Christian 43: At Elgin, a 20-2 third quarter was enough to push the Thunder to the nonconference win. Sophia Fabian had 22 points and Gracie Zankle added 10 for North (4-3).

Marian Central 53, Crystal Lake Central 32: At Woodstock, Micheala Johnson scored 13 points for the Hurricanes (8-2) in a nonconference win.

The Tigers (3-6) got 12 points from Leah Spychala.

BOYS BOWLING

McHenry 3,191, Marengo 3,180: At Marengo, Austin Kleimann rolled a match-high 621 to lead the Warriors to the win.

Kleimann’s best game of 222 was second to a 268 rolled by Marengo’s Justin Fluger, who had a 618 series.

GIRLS BOWLING

Marengo 2,791, McHenry 2,274: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek led the way for Marengo with a match-best 624. Her 222 was a single-game high for the Indians.

Brianna May led the Warriors with a 534 series.

