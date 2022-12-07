Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Dec. 6

Woodstock North guard Cesar Ortiz scored 15 points in the first quarter to get the Thunder out quickly on the way to a 61-36 victory over Genoa-Kingston in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday in Genoa.
Ortiz hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Thunder built a 40-28 halftime lead. North blew the game open with a 17-3 third-quarter advantage.
Isaac Salas scored nine points for the Thunder, hitting two 3s in the first half.
Richmond-Burton 68, Round Lake 64 (OT): At Richmond, Ryan Wisniewski led the Rockets with 17 points as they defeated the Panthers in a nonconference game.
Wisniewski scored R-B’s lone field goal in overtime. The Rockets got their other four points on free throws.
Maddox Meyer tossed in 12 points with three 3s. Luke Robinson and Ryan Saranzak each scored 11 for R-B.
Sycamore 50, Woodstock 44: At Sycamore, Spencer Cullum led the Blue Streaks with 15 points in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.
Woodstock battled back after facing a big deficit in the first half, but came up short. Aiden Johnson scored 14 points and Jackson Lyons added six.
Christian Liberty 61, Alden-Hebron 39: At Hebron, Parker Elswick scored 15 and Nolan Vanderstappen added 12 as the Giants fell to the Chargers.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntley 59, Cary-Grove 46: At Huntley, Sammi Campanelli tossed in 19 points, with two 3s, as the Red Raiders defeated the Trojans in Fox Valley Conference play.
Anna Campanelli added 15 points with three 3s for Huntley (7-1, 3-0 FVC).
C-G’s Sam Skerl scored 13 points and hit a pair of 3s. Kennedy Manning added eight points.
Burlington Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 16: At Crystal Lake, Page Erickson scored 17 points and grabbed three steals as the Rockets defeated the depleted Tigers in their FVC game.
Crystal Lake Central was missing top scorer Katie Hamill, along with Katie Barth and Katie Svigelj with sickness.
Paige Greenhagel had seven rebounds and three blocks for the Rockets and Emersyn Fry scored five points and had seven rebounds.
Hampshire 48 Dundee-Crown 25: At Carpentersville, Ashley Herzing tossed in 15 pionts with three 3s to lead the Whip-Purs past the Chargers in an FVC game.
Chloe Van Horn scored nine points and Kaitlyn Milison added eight for the Whips.
Monica Sierzputowski led the Chargers with eight points.
McHenry 32, Jacobs 18: At Algonquin, Maddi Friedle led the Warriors with 13 points in their FVC win over the Golden Eagles.
Reese Kominoski scored six points for McHenry.
Alden-Hebron 43, Christian Liberty 22: At Hebron, Jessica Webber led the Giants (4-4) with 20 points in their Northeastern Athletic Conference win over the Chargers.
Evelyn Heber added 10 points and Rachael Freitag scored nine.
WRESTLING
Woodstock Triangular: The host Blue Streaks picked up wins over Harvard (36-33) and Durand-Pecatonica (51-18).
Daniel Bychowski had a win at 120 pounds and at 126. Zachary Canaday (170) and Steven Colvin (195) both had two wins.
Andrew Ryan (220) and Tyler Moon (285) each had a win agasint Durand-Pecatonica.
GIRLS BOWLING
Round Lake 2,593, McHenry 2,487: At Round Lake, Emily Carpenter rolled a 631 series with games of 222 and 218 in the Warriors’ loss to the Panthers.
Brianna May added a 508 series for McHenry with games of 181 and 180.
Marengo 2,440, Harvard 2,228: At Harvard, Grace Wzientek rolled a 459 series with a 172 high game to lead the Indians past the Hornets.
Gabriella Magrini had a 426 for Marengo.
Macie Norgard led the Hornets with a 409 and Yorky Mercado added a 406.
BOYS BOWLING
Johnsburg 3,178, Woodstock co-op 2,651: At Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow rolled a 706 series to lead the Skyhawks over the Blue Streaks.
Schwichow had games of 255, 235 and 216. Drake Nethaway added a 650 series with three games of 200-plus and Landon Banaszynski had a 631 series with a 275 game.
Will Resse led Woodstock with a 594 series and games of 214 and 204. Zach Cynowa had a 539 and a 193 game for the Streaks.
Marengo 2,879, Harvard 2,511: At Harvard, Aaron Schroeder had a 549 series to lead the Indians past the Hornets.
Schroeder had a high game of 217. Hunter Pankow rolled a 526 and Justin Fluger had a 520, wih a high game of 201.
Gael Roman led Harvard with a 493 series, Dominick Santiago added a 448 and Kon Wanland had a 445.