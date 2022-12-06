Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, December 5

At McHenry, Caleb Jett had 16 points to lead the McHenry Warriors to a nonconference boys basketball victory over Grant, 53-44.
Hayden Stone and Marko Visnjevac added 13 and 12, respectively.
BOYS BOWLING
Huntley 2727, Elgin 2337: At Elgin, the Raiders battled to earn a nonconference victory.
Sycamore 3154, Marengo 3042: At Marengo, Justin Fluger threw a series of 670, but Marengo fell in nonconference action.
Aaron Schroeder finished with a 540, and Hunter Pankow recorded a 525.
GIRLS BOWLING
Wauconda 1506, Huntley 1305: At Wauconda, the Raiders fell in nonconference action.