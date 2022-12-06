December 05, 2022
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, December 5

By Shaw Local News Network

At McHenry, Caleb Jett had 16 points to lead the McHenry Warriors to a nonconference boys basketball victory over Grant, 53-44.

Hayden Stone and Marko Visnjevac added 13 and 12, respectively.

BOYS BOWLING

Huntley 2727, Elgin 2337: At Elgin, the Raiders battled to earn a nonconference victory.

Sycamore 3154, Marengo 3042: At Marengo, Justin Fluger threw a series of 670, but Marengo fell in nonconference action.

Aaron Schroeder finished with a 540, and Hunter Pankow recorded a 525.

GIRLS BOWLING

Wauconda 1506, Huntley 1305: At Wauconda, the Raiders fell in nonconference action.

Shaw Local News Network

