Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill

It’s been quite the start to the season for Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill.
After dropping a career-high 27 points against Maine South on Nov. 22, the Tigers junior point guard topped that three days later with 33 points in her team’s final game against host Buffalo Grove at the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic on Nov 25.
Hamill averaged over 24 points a game during the tournament and was named by coaches to the all-tournament team.
Hamill’s hot shooting continued the next week into Fox Valley Conference play. Hamill had 24 points in an FVC-opening win over McHenry and 19 points in a crosstown victory over Crystal Lake South.
[ Read more: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill off to fantastic start in leading role ]
Central (3-4) is one of three teams, along with defending FVC champion Huntley and Hampshire, to go 2-0 in their first two conference games. The Tigers have another busy week with games against Burlington Central, Marian Central and Dundee-Crown.
For her performance, Hamill was voted the Northwest Herald of the Week by readers. The talented junior answered some questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about her most prized possession, getting scared by Leah Spychala, shopping at Target and more.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Hamill: When I was little, my favorite tv show was “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” I mostly picked that because the fun they had in the show represented the fun my family and I had with five kids.
What sport are you not good at?
Hamill: The sport that I am not good at would be softball. I can catch a ball, but I cannot swing a bat and hit a ball, which is kind of ironic because my mom is very good at softball. I guess I didn’t carry on that legacy.
Which teammate inspires you and why?
Hamill: The teammate that inspires me the most is Katie Barth. She is a senior, and although I’ve only played two seasons with her, she has had the most impact on my life. But most of all, besides being a great teammate, she is a great friend. When I need someone to talk to, she’s right there ready to listen. Next year I will miss her by my side, but I know I will be OK because of the people that surround me on the team.
The teammate that inspires me the most is Katie Barth. She is a senior, and although I’ve only played two seasons with her, she has had the most impact on my life.— Katie Hamill, Crystal Lake Central junior
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Hamill: Unless you are a close friend in my life, something a lot of people don’t know is I am hearing impaired in my right ear. I wear two hearing aids, but if you see me on the basketball court I don’t wear them.
What is something that scares you?
Hamill: Something that scares me are jump scares. My teammate and best friend, Leah Spychala, jumps out and scares me almost everyday. I know I should probably be used to it, but it gets me every time.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Hamill: Some of my favorite hobbies are going to Target with my brother and cousins, baking, watching movies and getting ice cream with the team. The people involved in these hobbies always put a smile on my face.
What is your most prized possession?
Hamill: My most prized possession is either an old basketball when I was little or my rosary bracelet. The old basketball is from when I was living in my childhood house playing with my older siblings. That basketball is a prized possession of mine because it reminds me of when I found my love for basketball. The other prized possession is my rosary bracelet because I wear it everyday and I can’t imagine life without it.
What music is on your playlists that would surprise people?
Hamill: A song that would surprise people that is on my playlists is “Hot Wings (I Wanna Party),” by Anne Hathaway, Jamie Foxx, and will.i.am. It’s from the movie “Rio.”
What rule would you change about high school basketball?
Hamill: If I could change one rule in basketball, it would be to have a shot clock. That would make the game so much more interesting than it already is.