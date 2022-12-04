Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 3

Richmond-Burton sophomore Emmett Nelson won the 126-pound class at the Rockford East Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, helping the Rockets to sixth place out of 20 teams.
Nelson was the Class 1A 113-pound state runner-up as a freshman. He was one of seven Rockets to place in the top four of their classes.
Kyan Gunderson (106), Clay Madula (113), Brody Rudkin (145) and Alex Rayna (182) took third places. Dane Sorensen (132) and Nate Madula (138) both took fourths.
McHenry goes 2-2: At Plainfield South, the Warriors split their four matches, defeating Plainfield South (62-15) and Plainfield Central (60-7). McHenry lost to Schaumburg (49-22) and to Lemont (37-32).
Pedro Jimenez (145) was 4-0 with three pins and a major decision. Chris Moore (170) won with two pins, a technical fall and a forfeit.
Cody Kamp (106) and Ryan Nagel (138) each had two pins for the day. Peyton Horowicz (182), Ariel Montes (192), Miles Wagner (113) and Paglini Armand (160) all had one pin.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenbrook South 57, Crystal Lake South 43: At Crystal Lake, Cooper LePage hit three 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Gators (6-1), who took their first loss in a nonconference game against the Titans.
AJ Demirov added 16 points for the Gators, and hit a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter.
Warren 55, Jacobs 53: At Algonquin, Brett Schlicker scored 23 points as the Golden Eagles (1-6) came up just short against the Blue Devils.
Ben Jurzak added 12 points for the Eagles.
Naperville North 46, Huntley 29: At Wheaton, the Red Raiders (5-2) fell to the Huskies in a game at the Wheaton-Warrenville South Crohn’s and Colitis Shootout.
Ian Ravagnie led Huntley with 10 points, Mark Roesner tossed in seven, and Ethan Blackmore added six.
Sandwich 48, Richmond-Burton 41: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer hit two 3s in the fourth quarter and scored 18 points as the Rockets lost a nonconference game to the Indians.
Meyer was 9 of 10 on free throws. Ryan Wisniewski added eight points for R-B.
Evan Gottlieb led Sandwich with 14.
Woodstock 68, Indian Creak 47: At Woodstock, Spencer Cullum tossed in 19 points as the Blue Streaks (2-3) defeated the Timberwolves in nonconference action.
Hayden Haak added 13 points for Woodstock, and Dylan Stone came off the bench to score nine.
East Dubuque 72, Marengo 42: At Lanark, the Indians fell to the Warriors in the Eastland Shootout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hampshire 49, DeKalb 13: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs cranked up the defense against the Barbs in their nonconference game.
Avery Cartee led Hampshire with nine points, Ashley Herzing added eight, and Whitney Thompson and Chloe Van Horn each had seven.
Lake Zurich 61, Huntley 49: At Palatine, Jessie Ozzauto scored 23 points and Anna Campanelli added 13 as the Red Raiders lost to the Bears in the Chicagoland Showcase at Fremd.
Anna Gilbertson led the Bears with 18 points, and Baylie Parks scored 17.
Johnsburg 40, McHenry 33: At McHenry, Sophie Person scored 13 to lead the Skyhawks past the Warriors in their nonconference game.
Kaylee Fouke added nine for Johnsburg.
Emme Gasmann led McHenry with 10 points, and Maddi Friedle scored nine.
Rockford Christian 77, Harvard 25: At Rockford, the Hornets fell to the Royal Lions in their nonconference game.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo takes fifth: At Rockford, the Indians were fifth out of 16 teams in the Jefferson Invitational with 2,434 pins.
Grace Wzientek led Marengo with a 664 series and high games of 264 and 209.
Emily White had a 501 series with a 181 high game, and Kiley Gibbs rolled a 481 with a 175 high game.
BOYS SWIMMING
Freeport 72, Woodstock North 70: At Woodstock, Trevor Hyrkas won the 50-yard freestyle and Danny Ortiz won the 100 breaststroke as the Thunder narrowly lost to the Pretzels.