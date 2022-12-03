Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Huntleys’ girls basketball team made sure there would be little drama for coach Steve Raethz.
A 13-3 start to the game led to a comfortable 45-16 victory over Jacobs on Friday in Algonquin. With the win, Raethz picked up career win No. 400.
With the win Coach Raethz has now amassed 400 wins for his career. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/kRwMdKRK5A— Huntley Girls Basketball (@HuntleyGBB) December 3, 2022
Jessie Ozzauto led the way for Huntley (6-0, 2-0) with 15 points in the Fox Valley Conference win. Mallory Winters added 12 for Huntley.
Prairie Ridge 34, McHenry 29: At Crystal Lake, Addie Meyer netted 12 points to lead the Wolves (2-4, 1-1) to their first FVC win of the season.
McHenry (2-4, 0-2) was led by Reese Kominoski and Maddi Friedle with nine points each.
Marian Central 45, Johnsburg 49: At Johnsburg, Madison Kenyon scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (6-2) in the nonconference win over the Skyhawks. Lauren Foszcz and Payton Toussaint had 11 points each for Johnsburg (2-6).
Crystal Lake Central 47, Crystal Lake South 32: At Crystal Lake Central, Katie Hamill had another big game for the Tigers. Her 19 points led Central (3-4, 2-0) to the FVC win over the Gators. Leah Spychala added 16 points for Central.
South (2-4, 1-1) was led by Hanna Massie with 12 points.
Genoa-Kingston 49, Richmond-Burton 14: At Richmond, the Rockets fell to 0-4 on the season with the nonconference loss. Daniella Mazzola had four points for R-B.
Burlington Central 44, Dundee-Crown 17: At Carpentersville, Page Erickson scored 12 points and Emma Payton tallied 11 for Burlington (4-2, 2-1).
Boys Basketball
Crystal Lake South 51, Crystal Lake Central 36: At Crystal Lake, South (6-0, 2-0 FVC) continued its strong start to the season with an FVC win over the host Tigers.
Wauconda 55, Woodstock 43: At Woodstock, the Bulldogs earned a nonconference win over the Blue Streaks.
Prairie Ridge 51, McHenry 41: At Crystal Lake, James Muse led the way for the Wolves in an FVC win with 15 points. Sam Loeding added 13 points for PR (3-2, 1-1). Marko Visnjevac had 11 points for McHenry (4-2, 1-1).
Hampshire 38, Cary-Grove 35: At Cary, Aman Adeshina poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Whip-Purs to an FVC win against the Trojans. Bailey Woods added eight points and two 3s.
Zach Bauer had 12 points to lead C-G. Nathan Crick had seven points, and Mitchell Thompson (two 3s) and Reece Ihenacho each had six.
Marian Central 58, Johnsburg 42: At Johnsburg, Cale Mcthenia had a huge game with 32 points, 13 rebounds and five 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (2-5) in a nonconference win against the Skyhawks. Christian Bentancur added 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Jake Giangrego had eight points and eight assists.
Dylan Schmidt led Johnsburg with 18 points. Jacob Welch had eight points.
Boys Wrestling
McHenry 40, Prairie Ridge 36: At McHenry, Nate Wirch clinched the dual meet win with a victory at 170 pounds. Myles Wagner, Aiden Fischler, Jesse Saavedra, Ryan Nagel, Chris Moore and Pedro Jimenez were winners for the Warriors.
Mikey Meade, Jimmy Stone, Walter Pollack, Xander York, Jake Lowitzki and Tyler Evans were winners for the Wolves.
Boys Swimming
Freeport 72, Woodstock North Co-Op 70: At Woodstock, the Thunder were edged by the Pretzels in the nonconference dual meet. North won the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 freestyle relay. Trevor Hyrkas, Keton Parrish and Daniel Ortiz were individual winners for Woodstock.
Girls Bowling
Marengo 2,492, DeKalb 2,225: At Marengo, Grace Wzientek rolled the top score for the Indians in the victory over DeKalb. Wzientek totaled 530 pins with a top single game score of 190. Emily White totaled 422 and Gabriella Magrini had 413 for Marengo.
Woodstock 2,908, McHenry 2,527: At Woodstock, Torin Deacon led all bowlers with 628 total pins and a game-high score of 226. Norah Mungle totaled 532 and Ava Caldwell had 551. McHenry was paced by Emily Carpenter with a total of 569.