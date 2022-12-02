Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (100 pounds), Jessica Olson (140) and Alexandra Strzelecki (155) are still alive for individual championships at the Dan Gable Donnybrook girls wrestling tournament in Coralville, Iowa.
All three Red Raiders wrestlers won their quarterfinal matches Thursday to advance to the final four in their respective weight classes.
Slaughter won by pin over Bettendorf’s Abigail Kennis; Olson won by a 4-3 decision against Vinton-Shellsburg’s Rayleigh Stander; and Strzelecki won by pin over NH/TV’s Allie Johnson.
Also for Huntley, Taylor Casey (110) and Payton Turczyniak (190) are still alive for fifth place.
BOYS WRESTLING
Cary-Grove 39, Jacobs 36: At Cary, Logan Abrams sealed a Fox Valley Conference win for the Trojans against the Golden Eagles. Also picking up wins for C-G were Joe Rochbach, Noah Pechotta, Luke Bennett, Gabe Simpson, Joe Burton and Lucas Burton.
Richmond-Burton Triangular: At Richmond, the Rockets won both of their duals, beating Carmel 48-15 and Genoa-Kingston 57-20.
Against Carmel, Isaac Jones (152) and Alex Reyna (182) each won by pin. Dominick Dickens (160) and Clayton Madula (120) each won by decision.
Against G-K, Dane Sorensen (132), Jones (152), Kyan Gunderson (106) and Dickens (160) each won by fall. Reyna (182) won by decision.
Dundee-Crown 48, Crystal Lake South 24: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers defeated the Gators in their FVC dual.
McHenry 43, Crystal Lake Central 22: At McHenry, the Warriors picked up an FVC dual win against the Tigers.
Ruben Melgarejo (152), Jesse Saavedra (285), Jimmy Norris (120), Chris Moore (170), Peyton Horowicz (182), Lucas Van Diepen (132), Ryan Nagel (138), Ariel Montes (195) and Pedro Jimenez (145) all had wins for McHenry.
Winning for Central were Aiden Lowell (220), Payton Ramsey (106), Rene Gaunaurd (160) and Dylan Ramsey (113).
Hampshire 49, Burlington Central 21: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs picked up an FVC win against the Rockets.
Earning wins for Hampshire were Lou Jensen (106), Andrew Salmieri (120), Yani Nikolov (138), Tyler Marino (145), Michael Brannigan (152) Niko Skoulikaris (170), Chandler Jernigan (182), Tyler Boyd (190), Will Ardson (220) and Joey Ochoa (285).
Burlington got wins from Aidan Rohl (113), Austin Lee (126), Doug Phillips (132) and Jonah Chavez (160).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Marengo 54, Rockford Christian 36: At Rockford, Bella Frohling scored 18 points and Addie Johnson had 17 to lead the Indians to a nonconference win over the Royal Lions. Frohling made three 3s and Johnson had two.
Dayna Carr added nine points for Marengo (3-3).
BOYS BOWLING
Huntley 3,422, Woodstock co-op 2,918: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, the Red Raiders cruised to a win over the Blue Streaks. Matt Fishman led the way with a 617 series, including games of 181, 235 and 201. Josh Waters added a 608 series and rolled the highest game of the match with a 236.
Joey Humphrey and Austin Tenglin both added 583s, and Caleb Vergona had a 578.
Woodstock was led by Zach Cynowa and Brady Caldwell with 592s. Cynowa had the highest game for the Streaks with a 226. Tyler Fink had a 590 series.
Oregon 3,399, Marengo 3,155: At Town & Country Lanes in Oregon, the Indians fell to the Hawks. Justin Fluger led Marengo with a 618 series, including games of 176, 236 and 206. Hunter Pankow added a 561 series.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo 2,649, Oregon 2,019: At Town & Country Lanes in Oregon, Grace Wzientek led the Indians past the Hawks with a 520 series. Kiley Gibbs had a 461 series, and Emily White had a 486 series.