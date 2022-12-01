Girls basketball notes: Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill off to fantastic start in leading role

No longer with top scoring threat Paige Keller by her side, Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill came into the season with a lot more on her plate.
So far, the Tigers junior point guard has exceeded expectations.
Hamill, a three-year varsity starter, has been tough on both ends of the floor for the Tigers, who are coming off their first 20-win season since 1995. Hamill was second on the team in scoring as a sophomore at 12.8 points a game, trailing only Keller (15.8 ppg), now at the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.
On defense, she was a pest to other teams at 5.5 steals a game.
Twice this season, Hamill has set a new career high in scoring, netting 27 points in a loss to Maine South and 33 points in a victory over Buffalo Grove in the final game at the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic. Hamill averaged 24.4 points a game and led the Tigers in rebounds as an all-tournament selection.
On Tuesday, the 5-foot-8 Hamill came close to a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals in a 46-36 win over McHenry in their Fox Valley Conference opener.
When Hamill wasn’t scoring, she was hustling back on defense, fighting for rebounds, hitting the floor and wrestling the ball away.
Hamill’s secret to success starts in the gym.
“She works so hard in the hours when nobody’s watching,” Tigers coach Derek Crabill said. “I don’t think people know how hard she works. She’s having success right now because of that extra work. The other thing I’m proud of is that she does a really good job of not trying to take over an entire game.
“There are times when she might feel like she needs to create a little bit when things aren’t flowing very well, but for the most part she’s playing within our offense. It’s not just a Katie show. She understands the importance of her teammates and movement of the ball.”
Crabill said Hamill has the highest IQ of any player he has coached.
“I know there’s some pressure on her this year, but I think she handles it very well,” Crabill said. “Katie is one of the first people to tell someone good job. If somebody makes a mistake, she’s right there to pat them on the butt and say, ‘Nice play.’ ”
“She has a super-high IQ, and that’s huge. It’s a lot of fun.”
Hamill is hoping for another fun season as the Tigers (2-4) try and build on their 20-13 record and fourth-place FVC finish. She has a shot at reaching 1,000 career points this season despite playing in only six games as a freshman because of the pandemic.
“I would like to get another 20-win season, that was nice,” Hamill said. “For myself, I think just anything that helps my team. Keep scoring, but I just want to keep improving as a team.”
Warriors settling in: McHenry first year-coach John Lunkenheimer inherited a team with nine seniors on the varsity roster. With so much experience back, Lunkenheimer has felt at ease in his first year.
Senior guards Reese Kominoski, Emerson Gasmann and Peyton Stinger have all stepped up, Lunkenheimer said. Gasmann and senior forward Madi Friedle are the Warriors’ top two returning scorers after each averaged over seven points a game.
McHenry (2-3) lost its first two games of the year at Maine East’s Thanksgiving Tournament, but bounced back to win its last two and take third.
“We have all seniors, so I’m not worried about leadership,” Lunkenheimer said. “They correct each other, they get on each other a little bit, but they’re a really close group. They’ve been playing together since the fifth grade. They’re the vets, I’m the new guy. I’m almost trying to fit in.”
Among the team’s nine seniors, Lunkenheimer said center Lynette Alsot has been one of the most helpful teammates.
“She’s the glue,” Lunkenheimer said. “She will get on you but also hype you up. She’ll run me over in a celebration and she’ll crack her teammates up.”
Raiders win Turkey title: Huntley beat Palatine 55-38 to win the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament with a perfect 4-0 record, also earning wins over Boylan, Hononegah and St. Viator. The Raiders then had a big win against Prairie Ridge 49-19 on Tuesday to start their FVC championship defense.
Huntley (5-0) is averaging 52.2 points a game on offense over its first five games, led by senior guard Jessie Ozzauto, a Lehigh commit. Ozzauto set a new career high with 25 points against Palatine.
In addition to his team’s timely buckets, Raiders coach Steve Raethz has been pleased by his team’s ability to turn it on defensively.
“Their toughness, their grit and their ability to defend when they need to and come up with stops, that’s always been a cornerstone for us,” Raethz said.
Hurricanes flying high: Marian Central won only five games last year but has already matched that during the first few weeks of the season under first-year coach Lee Brown. The Hurricanes were crowned the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament champions, topping Cary-Grove in their first game and defeating Rockford Lutheran to secure the title.
Junior Madison Kenyon has led the Hurricanes (5-2) in scoring in six of seven games, including a season-high 23 points in a 61-46 loss to Hersey. Juliette Huff, a sophomore, and Ella Notaro, a junior, have also been among the team’s top scorers.
Marian is no longer playing in the tough East Suburban Catholic Conference and will play an independent schedule, which should allow the Hurricanes to enjoy a much more productive season in terms of wins and losses.