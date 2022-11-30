Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Madison Kenyon tossed in 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, as Marian Central defeated Wauconda 45-37 in girls basketball Tuesday in Wauconda.
Abbey Miner, Ella Notaro and Juliette Huff each scored seven points for the Hurricanes.
Marian scored only three points in the first quarter but broke loose to score 20 in the second quarter and led the rest of the game.
Cary-Grove 33, Jacobs 26: At Algonquin, Sam Skerl scored eight points, with two 3s, in the first half as the Trojans defeated the Golden Eagles in their FVC game.
C-G built a 23-5 lead in the first half. Ellie Mjaanes led the Trojans with 10 points, and Emily Larry tossed in seven.
Anelisa Rodriguez hit two 3s and led Jacobs with eight points, all in the fourth quarter.
Hampshire 37, Burlington Central 20: At Burlington, Avery Cartee tossed in 14 points to lead the Whip-Purs past the Rockets in their FVC game.
Ashley Herzing hit two 3s and scored 13 for Hampshire.
Page Erickson led Central with six points. The Rockets trailed 24-18 heading into the final quarter, but the Whips held them to two points that quarter.
Crystal Lake South 35, Dundee-Crown 31: At Carpentersville, Hannah Massie scored 11 points to lead the Gators past the Chargers in their FVC game.
Massie hit a 3 and two free throws in the fourth quarter. Addison Alexander also hit a 3 in the fourth.
Nicole Molgado added 10 points for the Gators.
Marrasia Harthrone led D-C with 11 points, and Theriz Mercado added 10.
Woodstock North 56, Rockford Christian 45: At Woodstock, Addi Rishling scored 14 as the Thunder beat the Royal Lions in their nonconference game.
Gracie Zankle added 11 points and Sophia Fabian had 10 for the Thunder.
Huntley 49, Prairie Ridge 19: At Crystal Lake, Jessie Ozzauto scored 15 points and Anna Campanelli added 12 for the Red Raiders in their FVC win over the Wolves.
Earlville 44, Alden-Hebron 32: At Earlville, Jessica Webber scored 11 and Hannah Reiter added eight as the Giants lost to the Red Raiders in their nonconference game.
Stillman Valley 52, Marengo 32: At Marengo, Addie Johnson led the Indians with 11 points in their nonconference loss to the Cardinals.
Gianna Almeida added seven for Marengo.
Rockford Lutheran 59, Richmond-Burton 24: At Rockford, Lyndsay Regnier scored 12 points to lead the Rockets in their nonconference loss to the Crusaders.
Daniella Mazzola and Taylor Labay each scored four for R-B.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Woodstock North 73, Stillman Valley 65: At Stillman Valley, Cesar Ortiz scored 32 points to lead the Thunder past the Cardinals in their nonconference game.
Ortiz made 18 of 21 free throws, including 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.
Isaac Salas added 11 points, with seven in the crucial third quarter. North was tied with Stillman Valley at halftime 32-32 and opened an eight-point advantage in the third.
Owen Dunseth led the Cardinals with 28 points.
Alden-Hebron 52, Leland 25: At Leland, Justin Gritmacker tossed in 23 points as the Giants defeated the Panthers in a nonconference game.
Nolan Vanderstappen added 14 for A-H.
North Boone 54, Marengo 32: At Poplar Grove, the Indians lost to the Vikings in their nonconference game.
GIRLS BOWLING
Grant 2,677, Johnsburg 1,846: At Lakes Bowl, Chandler Mendlik rolled a 429 series to lead the Skyhawks in their loss to the Bulldogs.
Mendlik had a team-high 177 in the first game. Maddie Ten Bruin’s 363 series was next for Johnsburg.
Savannah Dickson led Grant with a 610 series, and Desiree Dickson rolled a 591, with a high game of 245.
Grayslake Cenral 2,185, McHenry 1,960: At Grayslake, Brianna May rolled a 483 series with a team-high 167 game in the loss to the Rams.
Emily Carpenter added a 448 series and had a 152 game.