Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 28

Wynne Oeffling scored 20 points to help Johnsburg girls basketball hold off Grant 60-55 in overtime on Monday night at home.
Payton Toussaint made five 3-pointers for the Skyhawks (2-4) to finish with 17 points. Sophie Person scored nine points and Kiara Welch added seven.
Marian Central 51, Wheaton Academy 17: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes limited the Warriors to three points in the first half to pick up their fourth win of the season.
Madison Kenyon scored 14 points for Marian Central (4-2) while Kerri Johnson added 12. Nine different players scored for the Hurricanes.
Alden Hebron 59, Schaumburg Christian 22: At Hebron, Jessica Webber scored 22 points to help the Giants pick up a commanding win.
Rileigh Gaddini finished the night with 10 points as nine different players scored for Alden-Hebron (3-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Belvidere 45, Richmond-Burton 41: At Richmond, the Rockets’ comeback in the fourth quarter came up short.
Maddox Meyer led the way for R-B (0-1) with 15 points while Luke Robinson added 10 points. Deegan Cooley scored eight points.
GIRLS BOWLING
Grant 2,714, McHenry 2,031: At Raymond Bowl, the Warriors fell in a nonconference matchup with Grant.
Briana May led the way for McHenry rolling a 520 while Emily Carpenter added a 473. Grace Dawd (354), Maddie Donovan (349) and Shania Houston (335) all competed for the Warriors.
Marengo 2,657, Marengo 2,348: At Glo Bowl, Marengo picked up a nonconference win.
BOYS BOWLING
Huntley 3,471, Marengo 2,726: At Glo Bowl, Matthew Fishman rolled a 711 series to help the Red Raiders pick up a nonconference win.
Joey Humphrey added a 659 total and Josh Waters (540), Caleb Vergona (536), Austin Tenglin (525) and Landen Conforti (500) rounded things out for Huntley.
Marengo’s Justin Fluger rolled a match-high 729 series and Hunter Pankow added a 539.