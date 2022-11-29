Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marengo’s Addie Johnson

Marengo’s Addie Johnson enjoyed a productive opening week for the Indians at Burlington Central’s Thanksgiving Tournament.
The senior guard provided strong leadership for the Indians and averaged 13.5 points across four games as Marengo went 2-2 with wins over Belvidere North and Prairie Ridge.
Johnson’s biggest output of the tournament was a 22-point game against DeKalb where she knocked down 10 field goals.
Congrats to @bellafrohling for being named an All-Tournament Player. Special shout-out to @Addiejohnson123 for her leadership throughout the tournament and averaging 13.5 points across 4 games! #WeAreMarengo pic.twitter.com/uJPs4Yrddo— Marengo Girls Basketball (@MarengoGBB) November 19, 2022
Led by Johnson and junior Bella Frohling, the Indians are looking to build off a 14-win season that saw them finish a game back of Woodstock North in the Kishwaukee River Conference. Last year, Johnson averaged 9.3 points a game and hit 20 3s.
For her performance, Johnson was voted Northwest Herald of the Week by readers, defeating the second-placer finisher by five votes. Johnson spoke to sports writer Alex Kantecki about her team’s goals for the season, her funniest teammate, her hero and more.
Where would you most like to go on a vacation?
Johnson: Italy.
What is a sport you are bad at?
Johnson: Gymnastics.
Who is your hero?
Johnson: My parents. They are hardworking people. They have always done everything for me and just want to see me succeed.
What is something that scares you?
Johnson: Ladybugs, which is a weird thing but it’s funny.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Johnson: I played tackle football when I was younger.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Johnson: Skiing, traveling, hanging out with friends and going to concerts.
Do you have any nicknames?
Johnson: I have quite a few, but “Addie J “and “Addison” are the most common.
Which teammate inspires you?
Johnson: Gianna Almeida. She is always hard working and very kind, which keeps me motivated.
Which teammate makes you laugh the most?
Johnson: Bella Frohling. She always says random things that make me laugh.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Johnson: I always watched all the Disney shows, but my favorite was probably “Jessie.”
What are you most excited about this season?
Johnson: I’m just excited to be playing with this team. This team has so much potential and is so fun to be around. I think our team goals are to win conference and regionals.