Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 26

Nick Louis tossed in 17 points and hit three 3-pointers as Hampshire defeated Hononegah 67-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game Saturday.
Joey Costabile scored 12 points and Gavin Khounnoraj added 10. Both hit two 3s.
Streator 65, Marengo 36: At Ottawa, the Indians fell to the Bulldogs in their last game of the Ottawa Tournament.
In their game Friday, the Indians lost to Thornridge 62-43. Riley Weiss scored 14 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had four assists and three steals.
Michael Kirchoff added 14 points with seven rebounds, and Patrick Signore added 10 points.
GIRLS BOWLING
Marengo fifth at Antioch: The Indians took fifth at the Antioch Invitational, led by Jozsa Christiansen’s 11th-place finish with 975 pins for six games.
Grace Wzientek was 13th with 953 and Emily White was 17th with 859.
WRESTLING
Marian Central 42, West Aurora 27: Charlie Fitzgerald (145) and Hunter Birkoff (195) won by pins as the Hurricanes won their dual match over the Blackhawks.
Kaden Harmon (126) won by technical fall. Vance Williams (132) won by major decision and Andrew Alvarado (120), Nick Davison (138) and Max Astacio (170) all won by decisions.