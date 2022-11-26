Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, November 25, 2022

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill continues to stay hot in the early portion of the basketball season.
Hammill went big for the Tigers on Friday in a 60-24 win over Buffalo Grove at the Buffalo Grove Tournament. Hamill scored 33 points as Central picked up its first win of the season. Hamill averaged 24.4 points per game in the tournament and was named to the all-tournament team.
Boys Basketball
Grayslake Central 61, Crystal Lake Central 29: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers fell to the Rams at the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Hampshire 60, Belvidere North 32: At Crystal Lake, senior Sam Ptak led the Whip-Purs attack with 15 points in the win at the Crystal Lake Central Thanksgiving Tournament. Aman Adeshina scored 13 as 12 players scored for Hampshire (2-1).
Jacobs 57, Buffalo Grove 48: At Palatine, the Golden Eagles earned their first win of the season at the Ed Molitor Thanksgiving Classic. Ben Jurzak led Jacobs (1-2) with 21 points.
Thornridge 62, Marengo 43: At Ottawa, Riley Weiss and Michael Kirchoff tallied 14 points apiece for the Indians at the Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament. Patrick Signore added 10 points for Marengo (0-3).
Johnsburg 67, Wauconda 60: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks placed third in their Thanksgiving Tournament with the win over the Bulldogs.
Burlington Central 65, Sterling 28: At Sycamore, an impressive defensive performance in the second half by the Rockets propelled Burlington into the title game of the Sycamore Tournament where they will face Yorkville. Burlington gave up only three second-half points to the Golden Warriors to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Yorkville 39, Dundee-Crown 31: At Sycamore, the Chargers fell for the first time this season. D-C will play Sterling for third place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Boys Wrestling
Moore-Prettyman Invitational: At Barrington, Jacobs advanced two wrestlers and Hampshire, Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central one each at the 31st annual Moore/Prettyman Invitational. Dominic Ducato (113 pounds) and James Wright (132) advanced for Jacobs. Joey Ochoa (285) of Hampshire, Cayden Parks (170) of Crystal Lake Central and Tyler Evans (120) of PR will all wrestle in the semifinals Saturday.