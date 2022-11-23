Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 22

McHenry’s Marko VIsnjevac tossed in a career-high 34 points as the Warriors defeated Kaneland 79-61 in the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament on Tuesday.
Visnjevac hit five 3-pointers as the Warriors moved to 1-1 for the season. Hayden Stone scored 15, Caleb Jett added 12 and Conner McLean had nine for McHenry.
The Warriors led 56-52 heading into the final quarter. Visnjevac scored nine and Stone had six as they pulled away.
Woodstock 57, Cary-Grove 47: At Woodstock, the host Blue Streaks got coach Ryan Starnes the first victory of his career with a win over the Trojans in the Hoops for Healing Tournament.
Sam Chapman led the Streaks with 14 points. Spencer Cullum and Trent Butler each scored 10. Cullum hit two 3s in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.
Jake Hornok and Nate Crick each scored 12 to lead the Trojans.
Prairie Ridge 69, Woodstock North 59: At Woodstock North, Kevin Fist scored 17 points and hit three 3s as the Wolves defeated the Thunder in the Hoops for Healing Tournament.
Sam Loeding also hit three 3s and finished with 15. Ben Gablenz added 12 and John Fuery had 10.
North’s Cesar Ortiz led all players with 25 points. Isaac Salas added 12.
Wauconda 78, Marian Central 64: At Johnsburg, Christian Bentancur scored 32 points to lead the Hurricanes in their Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament loss to the Bulldogs.
Braeden Carlsen scored 20 in the first quarter, with four 3s, for Wauconda. He finished with 39 points and Cayden Mudd added 17.
Jake Giangreco scored 11 for the Hurricanes and Cale McThenia had nine.
Marian trailed early 20-4 and cut the lead to 45-43 at halftime, but could not keep pace with the Bulldogs in the second half.
Crystal Lake South 42, Geneva 38: At Johnsburg, Cooper LePage scored 15 and AJ Demirov added 10 as the Gators moved to 2-0 with a win over the Vikings in the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
Zach Peltz added eight points for South.
Johnsburg 54, Grayslake North 49: At Johnsburg, Dylan Schmidt scored 21 and passed 1,000 career points as the Skyhawks (2-0) defeated the Knights in the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
Ben Person added 15 for the Skyhawks. Dominic Jankowski led North with 21.
Huntley 77, Streamwood 51: At Johnsburg, Lucas Crosby fired in four 3s and scored 25 points to lead the Red Raiders past the Sabres in their Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament game.
Ty Goodrich scored 15 and Omare Segarra added 11 for the Raiders. Jared Barnedo hit three 3s for nine points.
Alden-Hebron 69, Our Lady of Sacred Heart 13: At Rockford, Nolan Vanderstappen scored 22 points to lead the Giants past the Guardians.
Ben Vole tossed in 19 for A-H.
Pontiac 71, Marengo 12: At Ottawa, Marengo fell to Pontiac at the Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
McHenry 40, Round Lake 22: At Park Ridge, Peyton Stinger scored 12 points as the Warriors defeated the Panthers for third place in the Maine East Thanksgiving Tournament.
Reese Kominoski and Emme Gasmann each scored 11 for McHenry.
Harlem 61, Marian Central 46: At Hampshire, Taelor Paulsen scored 25 and hit four 3s to lead the Huskies past the Hurricanes in the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.
Madison Kenyon led Marian with 23 points. Ella Notaro added 10.
Geneva 61, Hampshire 46: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs got 10 points each from Lia Saunders and Ashley Herzing in their loss to the Vikings at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.
Saunders hit three 3s, Herzing made two.
Rockford Christian 60, Johnsburg 36: At Hampshire, Sophie Person led the Skyhawks with nine in their loss to the Royal Lions at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.
Payton Toussaint added seven for Johnsburg.
WRESTLING
Marengo 55, Winnebago 18: At Marengo, Logan Miller (138) and Eddie Solis (195) won by technical falls and Hunter Smith (220) won by pin as Marengo took the dual meet.
Robel Addis (126) won by a decision.
BOYS BOWLING
McHenry 3,007, Johnsburg 2,705: At Johnsburg, Lee McClellan rolled a 654 series and Austin Kleimann had a 643 as the Warriors defeated the Skyhawks at Raymond’s Lanes.
Carl Matter added a 606 series for the Warriors and Kevin Horist had a 578.
McClellan has a 253 high game, Kleimann rolled a 257 for the high game of the match. Matter had a 245.
Landon Banaszynski led Johnsburg with a 597 series and a 217 high game. Aiden Schwichow had a 568 series and Wriggle Bucaro had a 542.
Marengo 3,211, DeKalb 2,751: At DeKalb, Justin Fluger rolled a 727 series with three games of 230 or more pins to lead the Indians to the victory.
Fluger had games of 259, 230 and 238.
Aaron Schroeder had a 601 series with two 200-plus games. Cody Stallings added a 569 series.