Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, November 21, 2022

Ellie Mjaanes came up big when the Cary-Grove girls basketball team needed her most.
She scored eight of her team-best 20 points in overtime to lift the Trojans to a 45-41 win over visiting Marian Central Catholic on Monday in a nonconference contest in Cary.
Sam Skerl scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter for Cary (3-2).
Marian (3-1), which suffered its first loss of the season, was led by Ella Notaro and Juliette Huff with 12 points each.
Boys Basketball
Kaneland 71, Cary-Grove 58: At Woodstock, senior Zach Bauer opened the season with a big night for the Trojans. His 23 points led the way for Cary-Grove at the Hoops For Healing Tournament. Sophomore Spike Boyd chipped in with 14 and Jake Hornok added 12 for the Trojans.
Hampshire 48, Grayslake Central 44 (OT): At Crystal Lake, Aman Adeshina led the way for the Whip-Purs in a thrilling season-opening overtime win. His 13 points led a balanced scoring attack for Hampshire at the Crystal Lake Central Holiday Tournament.
Huntley 69, Grayslake North 48: At Johnsburg, Ian Ravagnie lifted the Red Raiders to a season-opening win with a team best 21-point effort. Omare Segarra added 11 points and Lucas Crosby added 10 for Huntley (1-0).
Prairie Ridge 74, Woodstock 51: At Woodstock, James Muse scored a team-best 23 points to lead the Wolves to a season-opening win at the Woodstock Hoops for Healing Tournament. Samuel Loeding added 16 for PR. Spencer Cullum tied for game-high honors with 23 points for the Blue Streaks.
Ottawa 60, Marengo 44: At Ottawa, Riley Weiss pumped in 16 points and hauled in five rebounds for Marengo at the Dean Riley Thanksgiving Tournament in Ottawa. Patrick Signore added 12 points and three steals for the Indians.
IMSA 59, Alden-Hebron 34: At Hebron, Parker Elswick scored 12 points and Ben Vole 11 for the Giants in their season opener.
Girls Basketball
Barrington 63, Crystal Lake Central 36: At Buffalo Grove, Katie Hamill scored a team-best 22 points as the Tigers fell at the Buffalo Grove Bison Classic. Central fell to 0-3.
Wauconda 61, Woodstock North 38: At Wauconda, Addi Rishling was an all-tournament selection for the Thunder and led North with 12 points in the championship game of the Wauconda tournament.
Boys Bowling
Grant 3,062, Huntley 2,912: At Huntley, Joey Humphrey led the Red Raiders with 614 total pins. His high score of 234 pins was matched by teammate Matt Fishman.