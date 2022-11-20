Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 19

Jessie Ozzauto scored 18 points to lead Huntley past St. Viator 55-40 in their game at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.
Sammi Campanelli added 10 for the Red Raiders and Ava McFadden tossed in nine points with three 3-pointers.
Allia Von Schlegel led the Lions with 16 points.
Boylan 56, Dundee-Crown 21: At Carpentersville, Kendall Brents scored nine points to lead the Chargers in their loss at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament.
Fremd 59, Hampshire 33: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson led the Whip-Purs with nine points and Lia Saunders added six in a loss at the Hampshire Thanksgiving Tournament.
McHenry 49, Argo 45: At Northbrook, Emerson Gasmann had 17 points, all in the first three quarters, as the Warriors beat the Argonauts at the Maine East Thanksgiving Tournament to give head coach John Lunkenheimer his first career win.
Peyton Stinger chipped in eight points for McHenry (1-2), and Maddi Friedle, Bethany Snyder and Reese Kominoski each had seven. Friedle scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter, making 5-of-6 free throws.
Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31: At the Buffalo Grove Thanksgiving Tournament, Katie Hamill tossed in 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had three steals in the Tigers’ loss.
St. Charles North 68, Burlington Central 34: At the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament, Samantha Origel led the Rockets in their tournament championship loss with five points.
Alden-Hebron splits in tournament: At the Christian Liberty Thanksgiving Tournament in Arlington Heights, the Giants lost to Calumet Christian 41-40 and defeated Portage Christian 52-7.
In the loss to Calumet, Jessica Webber scored 21 points and Hannah Reiter added eight points.
In the win over Portage Christian, Rileigh Gaddini and Evelyn Heber each scored 14 points and Webber added eight points.
Richmond-Burton loses two at Oregon: At the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament, Lyndsay Regnier scored 27 points as R-B lost to West Carroll 53-43.
In the Rockets’ second game, Regnier tossed in 15 points in their 56-33 loss to St. Edward.
Marengo 49, Prairie Ridge 38: At the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament, Bella Frohling and Addie Johnson scored 13 points apiece to lead the Indians to a victory over the Wolves.
Ellie King led Prairie Ridge with 10 points, Izzy Pollastrini added nine and Addie Meyer had eight.
BOYS BOWLING
Guilford Tournament: At Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Marengo’s Hunter Pankow rolled an 812 series over four games to lead the Indians to ninth place with 3,500 pins.
Justin Fluger had a 718 series and Jucas Frohling had a 654.
Pankow had high games of 245 and 214. Fluger rolled a 221 game and Frohling had a 205.