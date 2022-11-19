Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, November 18

Marian Central’s Madison Kenyon racked up 17 points Friday to help the Hurricanes capture the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament championship with a 47-39 win over Rockford Lutheran.
Juliette Huff had eight points, and Ella Notaro added five.
Johnsburg Tournament Champs!! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/LaeOYlymYL— Marian Central Athletics (@central_marian) November 19, 2022
Cary-Grove 53, Crystal Lake South 28: At Johnsburg, Ellie Mjaanes had 13 points to lead the Trojans to the win in the consolation championship of the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
Sam Skerl and Kennedy Manning each added eight points.
Nicole Molgado led South with nine points.
Huntley 52, Hononegah 35: At Huntley, Cassidy Serpe led the Red Raiders with 14 points in a Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament matchup.
Serpe made four 3-pointers and went 2 for 2 at the free-throw line.
Jessie Ozzauto had 10 points, and Anna Campanelli and Mallory Winters each scored eight.
Hampshire 40, Sycamore 28: At Hampshire, Whitney Thompson finished with nine points to lead the Whip-Purs to the win at the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament.
Avery Cartee had six points, and Chloe Van Horn and Ashley Herzing each scored five.
Chesterton Academy 62, Alden-Hebron 45: At Arlington Heights, Jessica Webber finished with 16 points, but the Giants fell at the Christian Liberty Tournament.
Rileigh Gaddini had 14 points, and Hanna Reiter had seven points.
Auburn 42, Johnsburg 36: At Johnsburg, Payton Toussaint had 11 points, but the Skyhawks fell in the third-place game at the Johnsburg Thanksgiving Tournament.
Sophie Person and Lauren Foszcz each scored nine points.
Rockford Jefferson 57, Woodstock North 41: At Wauconda, the Thunder dropped a game at the Wauconda Tournament. Addi Rishling had 13 points and Gracie Zankle had eight.
Pecatonica 51, Richmond-Burton 31: At Oregon, the Rockets fell in tournament action. Gabby Hird had 10 points, and Meadow Rosendahl and Lyndsay Regnier each scored eight.
Palatine 57, Dundee-Crown 14: At Carpentersville, the Chargers lost in a Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament game.