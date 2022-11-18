Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, November 17, 2022

Eleven different Rockets scored Thursday as the Burlington Central girls basketball team cruised to a 58-25 win over Belvidere North at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Sam Origel scored 15 points to lead the way for BC (3-0). The hosts will play St. Charles North in the tournament title game at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Grayslake Central 46, Crystal Lake Central 38: At Buffalo Grove, junior Katie Hamill poured in 18 points for the Tigers in their season opener at the Buffalo Grove Tournament.
DeKalb 41, Marengo 37: At Burlington, Addie Johnson scored 12 of her game-best 22 points in the first half for the Indians at the Burlington Central Tournament. Michaela Almeida added seven points for Marengo (1-2).
Lakes 45, McHenry 30: At Park Ridge, Maddi Friedle scored 11 points for McHenry (0-2) at the Maine East Tournament.
Kaneland 36, Prairie Ridge 34: At Burlington, the Wolves fell at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament to the Knights. Addison Meyer had 10 points and Grace Koeppen added six for Prairie Ridge (1-2).
Woodstock North 38, Belvidere 35 (OT): At Wauconda, Thunder first-year coach Jay Justice earned his first win of the season at the Wauconda Tournament. Addison Rishling had 11 points and Gracie Zankle tossed in 10 for North (1-0).
Boys Bowling
Grant 3,530, Johnsburg 3,474: At Johnsburg, Aiden Schwichow led the Skyhawks with a 220.7 average and a high game of the match of 278. Keegan Jewell rolled a 656 for Johnsburg.
Huntley 2,425, Burlington Central 1,874: At Burlington, senior Trent Regalado and sophomore Dennis Krueger led the way for the Red Raiders.