Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Cary-Grove held Woodstock to three second-half points as the Trojans earned their first win of the 2022-23 girls basketball season, 42-13, Wednesday night at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament.
Malaina Kurth scored six of her eight points in the second half to lead C-G (1-1). Shea Behrens scored six points to lead Woodstock.
Marengo 53, Belvidere North 18: At Burlington, a balanced scoring attack led Marengo (1-1) to its first win of the season at the Burlington Central Thanksgiving Tournament. Addie Johnson scored nine points and Bella Frohling tallied eight for the Indians.
Alden-Hebron 47, South Beloit 38: At Hebron, the Green Giants opened their season with the nonconference win over the Sobos.
Prairie Ridge 37, Larkin 30: At Burlington, Addison Meyer scored eight points to lead the Wolves to their first win of the season. Grace Koeppen added seven for Prairie Ridge (1-1).
Lake Zurich 52, Hampshire 36: At Lake Zurich, as part of the Doreen Zierer Turkey Tournament, the Whip-Purs fell to the Bears.
Dundee-Crown 46, Streamwood 12: At Carpentersville, first-year head coach John Gonnella picked up his first win as the Chargers cruised at the Dundee-Crown Thanksgiving Tournament. The Chargers allowed only five first-half points, shutting out the Sabers in the second quarter.
Oregon 53, Richmond-Burton 30: At Oregon, the host Hawks took down the Rockets at the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament.
Rockford Lutheran 49, Johnsburg 39: At Johnsburg, Payton Toussaint scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers to lead the Skyhawks at their own Thanksgiving tournament. Sophie Person added 10 for Johnsburg (1-1).
Burlington Central 45, DeKalb 31: At Burlington, the Rockets broke open a two-point halftime advantage to improve to 2-0 on the season. Sam Origel scored 16 to lead all scorers, and Page Erickson added 15 for Central.