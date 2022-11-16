Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Jacobs got 16 points and two 3-pointers from Ari Corrado as it defeated Hoffman Estates 48-34 Tuesday in the Hoffman Estates Tournament.
Mikayla Weel added 13 points for the Golden Eagles, who jumped ahead 14-7 after the first quarter and led all the way.
Baylee Fee scored eight points and led Jacobs with 10 rebounds. Corrado grabbed six rebounds and Janae Gillus had three assists.
Glenbrook North 47, McHenry 21: At Northbrook, Maddi Friedle led the Warriors with seven points in their loss to the host team at the Glenbrook North Tournament.
Lynette Alsot added five points for McHenry.