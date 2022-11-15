Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, November 14, 2022

Burlington Central girls basketball coach Collin Kalamatas said it best after his Rockets opened the 2022-23 season in the Central Pre-Turkey Holiday Tournament, “Eleven 3s always helps.”
How right he was.
The Rockets drained 11 3-pointers, four from Emma Payton, in a 59-45 win over Marengo. Paige Erickson added 12 points and Emersyn Fry 10 for Central, which will continue on in its own tournament Wednesday.
Marian Central 44, Cary Grove 40: At Johnsburg, junior Madison Kenyon scored 18 points to lead the Hurricanes to a season-opening win over the Trojans at the Johnsburg Holiday Tournament. Senior Annika Nordin led C-G with 15 points.
Johnsburg 49, Westlake Christian 34: At Johnsburg, a balanced scoring attack lifted the Skyhawks in their season opener at the Johnsburg Tournament. Senior Payton Toussaint led the Johnsburg attack with nine points. Gracie Notriano and Sophie Person scored seven each for Johnsburg.
Rockford Lutheran 50, Crystal Lake South 42: Nicole Molgado led the way for the Gators with 10 points in the season opener at the Johnsburg Tournament. Laken LePage and Carly Groman added eight points each for South.
St. Charles North 62, Prairie Ridge 13: At Burlington, the Wolves fell to the North Stars at the Central Pre-Turkey Tournament.
Boys Bowling
Belvidere 3,359, Marengo 2,899; At Belvidere, Justin Fluger rolled a high series of 694 to lead the Indians in the road contest. Cody Stallings rolled a high game of 224 and Hunter Pankow 205 for Marengo.