Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Sophomore Matthew Fishman rolled a 746 series to lead Huntley to a 3,690-3,518 win over Belvidere North in boys bowling Tuesday.
Caleb Vergona added a 700 series for the Red Raiders.
Grayslake North 3,241, Marengo 3,041: At Mundelein, the Indians’ Hunter Pankow rolled a 608 and Justin Fluger had a 604 as they lost to the Knights at Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein.
Nate Holton rolled three 200-plus games and a 685 series to lead North to the win. He had a 245 in the first game.
Pankow rolled a 196 and a 224 in his series. Fluger had games of 225 and 211. Aaron Schroeder added a 561 series with a 216 game for Marengo.