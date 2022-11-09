November 08, 2022
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Huntley boys bowling team beats Belvidere North

By Shaw Local News Network

Sophomore Matthew Fishman rolled a 746 series to lead Huntley to a 3,690-3,518 win over Belvidere North in boys bowling Tuesday.

Caleb Vergona added a 700 series for the Red Raiders.

Grayslake North 3,241, Marengo 3,041: At Mundelein, the Indians’ Hunter Pankow rolled a 608 and Justin Fluger had a 604 as they lost to the Knights at Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein.

Nate Holton rolled three 200-plus games and a 685 series to lead North to the win. He had a 245 in the first game.

Pankow rolled a 196 and a 224 in his series. Fluger had games of 225 and 211. Aaron Schroeder added a 561 series with a 216 game for Marengo.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois