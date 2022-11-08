Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Nov. 7

The Marengo boys bowling team opened the season Monday with 3,121-2,389 win over Elgin at Glo-Bowl in Marengo.
Hunter Pankow recorded both the high game (235) and high series (644) of the match for the Indians, also adding games 182 and 227. Justin Fluger rolled a 635 series with a 219, 211 and 205.
Aaron Schroeder added a 534 series with a high game of 201.
Saturday’s result
Sycamore Kickoff Classic: At Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb, Huntley’s Caleb Vergona took eight individually to lead the Red Raiders to third place with a 5,477.