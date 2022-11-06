Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Nov. 5

Crystal Lake South co-op’s girls swimming team enjoyed a banner day at the Stevenson Sectional on Saturday.
The Gators qualified in six events for next week’s state meet at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, including the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Avery Watson, Mackenzie Resch, Bella Fontana and Abby Uhl with a second-place time of 3:29.04.
Crystal Lake South finished in fourth place with 138 points. Host Stevenson won the sectional title with 295.
Uhl also qualified in the 200 free (1:54.81) and 100 free (52 seconds), while Watson is going in the 100 butterfly (57.62) and 100 backstroke (57.63).
Resch advanced in the 50 free (24.14).
Cary-Grove junior Maggie Bendell will go back to state for the second year in a row after a first-place result in diving. She won the sectional title with 492.25 points, followed by Fremd’s Que Genet (476.60) in second.
Bendell made school history last year by becoming the first diver from the Trojans to qualify for state. She took seventh.
St. Charles East Sectional: At St. Charles, Dundee-Crown senior Ali Fitzgerald will make her state debut after capturing the 100 breaststroke title with a time of 1:06.38. Fitzgerald barely missed out on state last year in the same event.
Burlington Central sophomore Hannah Johnson will swim at state after taking third in the 500 free (5:08.06).
Libertyville Sectional: At Libertyville, Marian Central, which doesn’t have a team, advanced two individuals to state.
The Hurricanes’ Tessa Jones placed first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.85, and freshman Abby Hill was runner-up in the 500 free (5:03.85) to beat the state-qualifying time.
Jones, a senior, qualified for state last season in the 100 breaststroke, but missed the cut in the 100 butterfly by 0.15 seconds.