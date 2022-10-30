Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 29

The McHenry girls cross country team is headed to the IHSA Cross Country State Meet for the first time in school history.
Junior Danielle Jensen finished 10th and Lynda Rotundo was 12th to lead the Warriors to sixth place at the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional Meet on Saturday with 197 points.
The Jacobs girls also advanced with 213 for seventh place.
The Jacobs boys missed qualifying by two points to the state meet, which will be held at Peoria’s Detweiller Park next Saturday.
The top seven teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams qualify for state. Jacobs’ Alec Melendez (14th) and Andrew Beyer (24th) qualified as individuals. McHenry’s Doug Martin (26th) also advanced.
McHenry’s girls also had Alyssa Moore in 23rd.
Jacobs was led by Bailey Schwartz in 15th and Natalia Maciorowski in 16th.
Class 1A Oregon Sectional: Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore finished second at the meet and qualified as an individual, although the Skyhawks missed a team qualification by one spot.
Richmond-Burton, led by Alexia Spatz in 17th, qualified as a team in sixth place with 199. In Class 1A, there are more sectional meets, so only the top six teams advance.
Sandwich’s Sundara Weber won the race in 18:48.3, Cashmore was next in 19:14.5.
R-B’s Savannah Wells was 37th and Emerson Wold was 41st.