Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 27

Huntley girls volleyball captured the program’s sixth straight regional championship with a 25-17, 25-16 win over Harlem on Thursday at the Class 4A McHenry Regional championship.
Georgia Watson led the Red Raiders (30-6) with eight kills and added five digs. Ally Panzloff supplied seven kills, Maggie Duyos directed the offense with 16 assists along with six digs, and Emily Willis and Avary DeBlieck each had three blocks. Morgan Jones added two aces and five digs.
Huntley will face St. Charles North at 7 p.m. Monday in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Harlem Sectional. The Red Raiders have won sectional titles in each of the past two full seasons. No postseason was held during the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
Hampshire 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs dropped the opening set before rallying to a 23-25, 25-15, 26-24 win in the Class 4A Hampshire Regional championship.
The Whips (16-20) will face Hononegah in a Class 4A Harlem Sectional semifinal at 6 p.m. Monday.
Megan Pearson (nine digs) had four kills to lead D-C. Nicole Wagner (two aces) and Hannah Robinson each had three kills. Courtney Komparda had four aces. Miana Gonzalez had eight digs.
Hononegah 2, Jacobs 0: At Rockford, the Golden Eagles (13-22) closed out their season with a 25-18, 25-23 loss to Hononegah in the Class 4A Jefferson Regional championship.
Ali Pierre provided Jacobs with five kills and four blocks. Yvonne Iskrev added five blocks, Kate Wilson and Gracie Breeze had 10 and seven digs, respectively, and Abby Deacon had seven assists, three aces and two digs.
Genoa-Kingston 2, Marengo 0: At Aurora, the Indians saw their season come to an end with a 25-19, 25-19 loss to the Cogs in the Class 2A Rosary Regional championship.
Wheaton St. Francis 2, Burlington Central 1: At Wheaton, the Rockets (18-18) captured the first set, but the host Spartans rallied to win 24-26, 25-10, 25-14 in the Class 3A Wheaton St. Francis Regional championship.