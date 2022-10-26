Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Huntley’s Avary DeBlieck had eight kills and five blocks to help the No. 2 Red Raiders beat No. 7 Guilford 25-15, 25-16 on Tuesday in the Class 4A McHenry Regional semifinal.
Morgan Jones had five digs and four blocks for Huntley (29-6, 18-0 FVC), while Maggie Duyos finished with 18 assists.
The Red Raider will play Harlem at 6 p.m. Thursday for a regional title.
Woodstock 2, Belvidere North 1: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, the Blue Streaks (19-4-1, 4-6 KRC) held on to win 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 and advance to the regional final.
Woodstock will play Woodstock North at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional crown.
Johnsburg 2, St. Edward 0: At the Class 2A Marian Central Regional, the Skyhawks took care of the Green Wave in two sets
Kaylee Fouke and Lila Duck each had six kills for Johnsburg (25-10-1, 5-5 KRC) and Delaney Stern finished with three aces, 18 assists and eight digs.
Johnsburg will play KRC rival Richmond-Burton at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Woodstock North 2, Boylan Catholic 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, the Thunder (29-7, 9-1 KRC) won 25-19, 25-11 in the postseason opener.
Kylie Schulze finished with 10 digs, seven kills, 17 assists, three aces and one block while Katie Wickersheim added 11 kills, seven digs, two aces and two assists. Devynn Schulze had nine digs, four assists and one ace.
Woodstock North will play Woodstock at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Dundee-Crown 2, Larkin 0: At the Class 4A Hampshire Regional, the Chargers (22-11, 10-8 FVC) didn’t give up more than 11 points in the entire match, winning 25-5, 25-6.
Coley Disilvio had five kills while Audrey Prusko had four. D-C plays FVC rival Hampshire at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Richmond-Burton 2, Marian Central 0: At the Class 2A Marian Central Regional, the Rockets (24-10, 7-3 KRC) prevailed after hanging on in the first set, winning 29-27, 25-20.
Maggie Uhwat led the way with 15 kills and nine aces, and Elissa Furlan added four kills and two aces. Alex Hopp had 19 assists.
R-B will play KRC rival Johnsburg at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Marengo 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At the Class 2A Rosary Regional, the Indians held on to advance to the regional final by winning 27-25, 25-21.
Marengo will play No. 1 seed Genoa-Kingston at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Burlington Central 2, Glenbard South 0: At the Class 3A St. Francis Regional, the Rockets moved on to the regional final after winning 25-15, 25-16.
Ashli Bonds finished with six kills, five digs and three aces for Burlington Central (18-17, 8-10 FVC). Leah Freesemann earned six kills and three digs, Ashley Arceo added three kills, two aces, eight digs and nine assists and Emily Maramba had four kills and two digs.
The Rockets will play No. 2 seed St. Francis at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cary-Grove 2, Antioch 0: At the Class 3A Wauconda Regional, the Trojans (15-19, 5-13 FVC) advanced after a dominant first set to win in two 25-8, 25-19.
C-G will face No. 2 St. Viator at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional crown.
Jacobs 2, Auburn 0: At the Class 4A Jefferson Regional, the Golden Eagles started the playoffs with a 25-11, 25-15 win.
Ali Pierre led Jacobs (13-21, 8-10 FVC) with nine kills, two blocks and one dig while Gracie Breeze added 10 digs, three aces and one assist. Katie Wilson finished with nine digs and Yvonne Iskrev had seven digs, five blocks, four kills and one ace.
The Golden Eagles face No. 1 seed Hononegah on Thursday.
Hampshire 2, Elgin 0: At the Class 4A Hampshire Regional, the Whip-Purs (15-20, 3-15 FVC) advanced to the regional final after winning 25-12, 25-10.
Hampshire takes on FVC rival Dundee-Crown at 6 p.m. Thursday for the regional title.
Harlem 2, McHenry 0: At the Class 4A McHenry Regional, the Warriors (17-19, 4-14 FVC) finished their season with a 25-13, 25-15 loss.
Orangeville 2, Alden-Hebron 0: At the Class 1A Alden-Hebron Regional, the Green Giants (1-19, 1-5 NEC) ended their season with a 25-7, 25-7 loss.