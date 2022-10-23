Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 22

Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb finished her high school career with a fifth-place medal at the Class 1A Girls Tennis State Tournament on Saturday in Buffalo Grove.
Webb beat Urbana University’s Kruthi Ramanath 6-3, 6-4 in the consolation semifinals and coasted to a 6-0, 6-1 win against Timothy Christian’s Crystina Lee in the fifth-place match. Webb also finished fifth last year.
The Rockets senior was 6-1 during her tournament run with her only loss to No. 1 seed Lily Brecknock of Fenwick by a score of 6-4, 7-5.
Prior to that loss, Webb lost only one game in her first three matches.
“I was a little nervous this morning,” said Webb, whose mom, dad and coach were there to cheer her on, along with some friends. “I watched [Ramanath] play in her other matches, and I was a little scared. ... She’s a freshman, but she hits the ball very fast and hard, and she’s just very consistent with it. It was a great match.”
Webb, who won the Antioch Sectional, was hoping to top her fifth-place finish from a year ago, but she still had a good time.
“I feel like I could have finished higher if I was placed differently in the draw, but I’m happy that I placed at all,” Webb said. “It makes me feel very proud to represent my school that way.”
Webb is still deciding on a college, but would like to continue playing tennis no matter where she goes. She’s proud of the growth and improvements she has made over the past year.
“Overall, my game has gotten faster, and I’ve became a lot more consistent and less of a pusher,” Webb said. “I just want to work on not being so tight. Just play my game no matter what, and don’t let the other person dictate.”
BOYS SOCCER
Dundee-Crown 2, DeKalb 1: At Machesney Park, the No. 5-seeded Chargers beat the 13th-seeded Barbs to claim the Class 3A Harlem Regional championship.
Dundee-Crown (13-8-4) advances to play Elgin in a Hampshire Sectional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Elgin 5, McHenry 1: At Rockford, the No. 8-seeded Warriors (14-9-2) saw their season come to an end with a loss to the top-seeded Maroons in the Class 3A Auburn Regional final.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Fuller Forest Preserve in Rockford, Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore finished first with a time of 16:35.69, which was 31 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. Johnsburg (69 points) was runner-up to host Winnebago (38), while Richmond-Burton also advanced to next week’s Oregon Sectional.
Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz was sixth and Johnsburg’s Elizabeth Smith was ninth.
Marian Central’s Gianna Stahl and Marengo’s Nikole Czepczynski both advanced as individuals.
Class 2A Belvidere Regional: At Belvidere, Crystal Lake South (49 points) defeated Crystal Lake Central (58), Cary-Grove (63) and Prairie Ridge (78) for the regional championship. The Gators placed five of the top-15 individuals. All four teams move on to next weekend’s Kaneland Sectional.
Prairie Ridge’s Rachel Soukup took first with a time of 17:05.84, followed by Crystal Lake Central’s Hadley Ferrero (17:33.86) in second and Crystal Lake South’s Bella Gonzalez (18:07.12) in third.
Cary-Grove’s Jocelyn Onstot (18:11.67) and Ada Saletnik (18:12.82) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Woodstock North’s Hannah Pittman and Harvard’s Christina Koleno both advanced to sectionals as individuals.
Class 2A Sterling Regional: At Sterling, Burlington Central’s Abby Burke was sixth and Eli Kruse was ninth to lead the Rockets to third place and into the Kaneland Sectional. Dixon won with 25 points. St. Francis (56) was runner-up and Burlington Central (89) was third.
Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry’s Danielle Jensen (17:57.01) and Lynda Rotundo (18:20.71) took second and third, respectively, to lead the Warriors to fifth place as a team and into the Hoffman Estates Sectional. McHenry was running without one of its top runners, Alyssa Moore.
Lake Zurich’s Brooke Johnston (17:22.55) won the individual title.
Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Kieselburg Forest Preserve in Roscoe, Huntley’s Breanna Burak won the individual title with a time of 17:55.3. The Red Raiders placed five of the top 13 runners overall to secure the team title.
Huntley finished first with 32 points, followed by Hononegah (41) and Hampshire (82). Huntley and Hampshire both will compete at next weekend’s Lake Park Sectional.
Huntley’s Brittney Burak (18:28.0) was fourth and Molly Allen (18:44.2) was fifth.
Kassidy Papa (15th) had Hampshire’s best finish.
Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Palatine, Jacobs (92 points) took fourth as a team to advance to next weekend’s Hoffman Estates Sectional. Prospect won the team title with 32 points and Barrington (62) was second.
Jacobs’ Natalia Maciorowski and Bailey Schwartz took sixth and seventh, respectively.
Dundee-Crown’s Kaylee Brodie qualified for sectionals as an individual.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1A Winnebago Regional: At Fuller Forest Preserve in Rockford, Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt (15:37.44) finished fifth to advance to next week’s Oregon Sectional.
Marengo placed third and also advanced as a team. The Indians were led by a 10th-place finish from Marcus Ray.
Marian Central’s Roger Young took 14th and also qualified.
Class 2A Belvidere Regional: At Belvidere, Crystal Lake Central’s Karson Hollander (15:12.87) finished runner-up to Belvidere North’s Evan Horgan (14:57.13).
Belvidere North won the team title with 51 points. Prairie Ridge (54) was second, Woodstock (69) was third, Crystal Lake Central (83) was fourth and Cary-Grove (135) was fifth to advance to next weekend’s Kaneland Sectional.
Prairie Ridge’s Will Gelon was fourth individually and Woodstock’s Ishan Patel was fifth.
Woodstock North’s Daniel Jansen qualified for sectionals as an individual.
Class 2A Sterling Regional: At Sterling, Burlington Central’s Ryan Kries placed 10th to qualify for next weekend’s Kaneland Sectional. Logan Katottu also qualified for the Rockets.
Class 3A Grant Regional: At Fox Lake, McHenry’s Nick Schmitz (12th) and Doug Martin (18th) both advanced to next week’s Hoffman Estates Sectional as individuals. The Warriors took eighth as a team.
Class 3A Harlem Regional: At Roscoe, Huntley’s Tommy Nitz (15:36.1) was third overall for the Raiders, who earned the team championship with 63 points and had three of the top eight finishers.
Guilford (67) was only four points behind Huntley. Hampshire (122) was fifth and also earned a qualifying spot for next week’s Lake Park Sectional.
Ty Rasmussen (15:55.0) took fifth for Huntley.
Owen Cuplin (ninth) had the best finish for Hampshire.
Class 3A Palatine Regional: At Deer Grove Forest Preserve in Palatine, Jacobs (67) finished runner-up to Palatine (47) and advanced to next week’s Hoffman Estates Sectional.
Alec Melendez (ninth place), Andrew Beyer (10th) and Aidan DeMuth (11th) had the top finishes for the Golden Eagles.