October 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Sports - McHenry County

Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, October 21

By Shaw Local News Network

Crystal Lake South’s Andrew Smart scored the game’s lone goal in the second half as the Gators defeated Crystal Lake Central, 1-0, for the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Boys Soccer Regional championship on Friday.

Smart scored off a 35-yard shot on a free kick.

Vernon Hills 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Hornets came up just short of a Class 2A regional plaque at home, losing in a penalty-kick shootout to the Cougars.

Grayslake Central 5, Prairie Ridge 0: At Mundelein, the Wolves’ season came to a close in a shutout loss in the Class 2A Carmel Regional championship match.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 1A State Finals: Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb suffered her first loss of state championship weekend, falling 6-4, 7-5 to Lily Brecknock of Fenwick in the quarterfinal round.

Webb then bounced back with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dunlap’s Shikha Agarwal in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.

Class 2A State Finals: Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort had her 2022 campaign come to a close with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Chloe Goins of Hinsdale South in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.

