Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, October 21

Crystal Lake South’s Andrew Smart scored the game’s lone goal in the second half as the Gators defeated Crystal Lake Central, 1-0, for the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Boys Soccer Regional championship on Friday.
Smart scored off a 35-yard shot on a free kick.
Vernon Hills 2, Harvard 1: At Harvard, the Hornets came up just short of a Class 2A regional plaque at home, losing in a penalty-kick shootout to the Cougars.
Grayslake Central 5, Prairie Ridge 0: At Mundelein, the Wolves’ season came to a close in a shutout loss in the Class 2A Carmel Regional championship match.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 1A State Finals: Richmond-Burton’s Savannah Webb suffered her first loss of state championship weekend, falling 6-4, 7-5 to Lily Brecknock of Fenwick in the quarterfinal round.
Webb then bounced back with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dunlap’s Shikha Agarwal in the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.
Class 2A State Finals: Jacobs’ Chloe Siegfort had her 2022 campaign come to a close with a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Chloe Goins of Hinsdale South in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.