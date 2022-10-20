Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 19

Woodstock North won its third consecutive Kishwaukee River Conference volleyball title on Wednesday with a 25-23, 25-18 win over Woodstock.
Kaitlyn Wickersheim led the Thunder (28-7, 9-1 KRC) with 11 kills and 15 digs. Kylie Schulze recorded her usual all-around game with 15 assists, six kills, four aces and eight digs.
Wickersheim and Schulze, both four-year starters, were honored before the game. Wickersheim moved into third place on the Thunder’s career digs list with 825. Schulze is second with 875.
In the match, Lexi Hansen chipped in with five kills, and Devynn Schulze added three digs and three aces.
Hallie Steponaitis led the Blue Streaks with 11 kills and three aces, while Julia Laidig added four kills and two aces. Ella Wicker had 16 digs and Ella White 10 digs and two aces for the Streaks.
Johnsburg 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, the Skyhawks (23-10, 5-5) defeated the Rockets (22-10, 7-3) 25-18, 25-20 in their KRC match.
Delaney Stern led Johnsburg with 14 assists, while Emmy Wizceb and Lila Duck each had four kills. Juliana Cashmore had two kills and five blocks, and Gracie Notriano added seven digs.
Alex Hopp led R-B with 16 assists and three aces. Maggie Uhwat put down 12 kills, and Elissa Furlan added four kills.
Hampshire 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, the Whip-Purs beat the Hurricanes 25-22, 25-21 in their nonconference match.
Danielle Lipnisky had five kills and an ace for the ‘Canes. Ella Conlon added four kills, 10 digs and an ace, Hadley Rogge had four kills and three blocks, and Alex Rewiako had eight assists and eight digs.
McHenry 2, Carmel 1: At McHenry, the Warriors defeated the Corsairs 25-11, 24-26, 25-17 in their nonconference match.
BOYS SOCCER
Crystal Lake Central 2, Deerfield 0: At the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional, the No. 6-seeded Tigers defeated the No. 10 Warriors in their opener.
Central (11-8-2) scored its goals in the first half a minute apart. Aidan Andrews scored from Gideon Burleson’s assist in the 11th minute. Jefferson Garcia then scored off a pass from Kenny Gonzalez in the 12th minute.
Goalkeeper Anthony Bellino had 13 saves for the Tigers.