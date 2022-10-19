Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 18

Huntley’s boys soccer team defeated South Elgin in penalty kicks to secure a 1-0 victory in a Class 3A South Elgin Regional semifinal on Tuesday in South Elgin.
The third-seeded Red Raiders (14-7-2) and No. 15-seeded Storm played to a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtimes. Huntley prevailed 7-6 in penalties with Isaac Jacobo getting the game-winner to advance to Saturday’s 3 p.m. championship game against Larkin.
Larkin 6, Hampshire 0: At South Elgin, the No. 11-seeded Whip-Purs (6-13-3) were shut out by the sixth-seeded Royals in a Class 3A South Elgin Regional semifinal.
Crystal Lake South 3, Lakes 2: At Crystal Lake, the third-seeded Gators held on to beat the 15th-seeded Eagles in their Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional semifinal.
South will play either Crystal Lake Central or Deerfield in the final at 4 p.m. Friday.
Nolan Getzinger, Nick Prus and Mason Ross each scored for the Gators (13-4-3). Logan Vargas made one save. Andrew Smart, Nico Velasco and Kevin Cardoso had assists.
Grayslake Central 1, Cary-Grove 0: At Mundelein, the No. 16-seeded Trojans (2-13-1) almost pulled off the upset against the top-seeded Rams, falling 4-2 in penalty kicks in their Class 2A Carmel Regional semifinal.
Prairie Ridge 6, Carmel 3: At Mundelein, the No. 9-seeded Wolves doubled up the No. 8-seeded Corsairs in a Class 2A Carmel Regional semifinal.
Prairie Ridge (10-8) will play Grayslake Central in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday.
Boylan 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the top-seeded Titans blanked the No. 7-seeded Rockets (4-13-3) in a Class 2A Burlington Central semifinal.
Vernon Hills 1, Woodstock North 0: At Harvard, the No. 14-seeded Thunder (6-14-4) came up short in a loss to the second-seeded Cougars in their Class 2A Harvard Regional semifinal.
Vernon Hills scored its goal off a corner kick in the first half.
Harvard 2, Woodstock 0: At Harvard, the seventh-seeded Hornets shut out the No. 12-seeded Blue Streaks in a Class 2A Harvard Regional semifinal.
Harvard will meet Vernon Hills in the final at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Dundee-Crown 3, Jefferson 2: At Machesney Park, the fifth-seeded Chargers topped the No. 12-seeded J-Hawks in a Class 3A Harlem Regional semifinal.
D-C (12-8-4) will face No. 13-seeded DeKalb for the regional championship at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Diego Granados, Miguel Pena and Alex Martinez each scored for D-C. David Smiech made four saves.
Jacobs 3, Guilford 1: At Algonquin, the No. 10-seeded Golden Eagles beat the No. 7-seeded Vikings in a Class 3A Jacobs Regional semifinal.
Jacobs (8-8-4) advances to play second-seeded Streamwood in the final at 3 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Huntley 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Huntley, Avary DeBlieck had seven kills and seven blocks as the Red Raiders (27-6) improved to 17-0 in the Fox Valley Conference with a 25-13, 25-18 win over the Chargers (16-11, 9-8 FVC).
Maggie Duyos had 15 assists and 11 digs for Huntley, Ally Panzloff had seven kills and six digs, and Maddie Moran added three aces.
Crystal Lake South 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Gators beat the Wolves 25-21, 15-25, 30-28 in a three-set FVC thriller. Emma Stowasser had 23 assists, 16 digs, two aces, two blocks and four kills to lead South (24-9, 12-5).
Also for the Gators, Laken LePage had 14 digs, Gabby Wire had 11 kills and 13 digs, and Morgan Johnson had nine kills and nine digs.
Katya Flaugher had 19 kills and 10 digs for Prairie Ridge (14-20, 9-8), Grace Jansen had 16 assists and two aces, and Mackenzie Schmidt added four kills and two blocks.
Julia Reina had 13 assists, seven digs and three aces, Brielle Schulze had 15 digs and an ace, and Morgan Voight had seven digs and three aces.
McHenry 2, Crystal Lake Central 0: At McHenry, the Warriors (16-17, 4-13) swept the Tigers 26-24, 25-17 in FVC play.
For Crystal Lake Central (19-15, 12-5), Siena Smiejek had seven kills and three blocks, Vivian Akalaonu had two blocks and Bree Hubacher had six kills.
Marian Central 2, Grayslake North 0: At Grayslake, Ella Conlon had 11 kills and 11 digs for the Hurricanes in a 28-26, 25-22 nonconference win against the Knights.
Danielle Lipnisky had eight kills and two blocks, Alex Rewiako had 11 assists and 13 digs, and Delaney Rogge had five kills for Marian (14-14-4).
Hampshire 2, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Whip-Purs (13-19, 3-14) defeated the Golden Eagles 25-22, 25-21 in their FVC match.
Teagan Van Stone had five kills for Jacobs (12-20, 8-9), Isabella Spychala had two kills and three blocks, and Yvonne Iskrev had three blocks. Kate Wilson added two aces.
Burlington Central 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Ashley Arceo had six kills, five digs and four aces for the Rockets (16-17, 7-10) in a 25-12, 27-25 FVC win against the Trojans (15-19, 4-13).
Ashli Bonds had three kills, six digs and five aces for Burlington Central, Rachel Burton had five kills, and Leah Freesemann had three kills and nine digs. Brianna Gritzman led the defense with 16 digs.