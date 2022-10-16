Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 15

Jacobs’ Nos. 1 and 2 singles players are both headed to the IHSA Class 2A Girls Tennis State Tournament.
No. 1 Chloe Siegfort won the singles title and No. 2 Kylie Cohn took third at the Jacobs Sectional Tournament on Saturday to earn their way to the state tournament, which begins on Thursday.
Crystal Lake Central’s Maggie Naughton and Katie Hamill took fourth place in doubles to qualify.
In the Harlem Sectional, Huntley qualified three entries for the state tournament, with singles player Ella Doughty taking fourth and doubles teams Kate Burkey and Elaina Hibbeler taking second and Emily Chong and Delaney Stock finishing fourth.
Siegfort lost only two games until the championship match against Barrington’s Shriya Ramesh, which she won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Cohn lost in the semis to Ramesh, then beat Barrington’s Emily Yoon in three sets for third place.
Naughton and Hamill won their first two matches, then lost in the semis and fell to Grant’s Eliska Rasborschek and Angelina Vavelle 6-5, 6-4 for third place.
At Harlem, Doughty lost to Hononegah’s Elizabeth Schindler for third place. Burkey and Hibbeler, who were No. 1 doubles champions in the Fox Valley Conference Tournament, were runners-up to Auburn’s Addysen Feng and Rebecca Wang.
Hononegah’s Karlie Anderson and Kassidy Anderson beat Chong and Stock for third place.
Class 1A Antioch Sectional: Richmond-Burton senior Savannah Webb, who placed fifth at the state tournament last year, is headed back after winning the singles title.
Webb did not lose a game on her way to the title. She beat Woodstock’s Marta Fito 6-0, 6-0 for the championship. Marian Central’s Kaitlyn Remke beat teammate Madison Kenyon 6-3, 6-3 for third place. They both will play at state.
Prairie Ridge’s Megan Clark and Aleena Ciezak defeated teammates Madeleine Bartmess and Kelsey Collins 6-1, 6-3 for the doubles championship and both teams will advance.
Marian’s Bella Zecchin and Holly Garrelts beat Antioch’s Mia Kaiser and Elle Ipsen 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 for third place and will advance to state.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Marengo, Woodstock took five of the top six spots to repeat as champions, led by twins Ishan and Aryan Patel.
The Patels finished first and second, with Johnsburg’s Jackson Batt in third, then Woodstock’s Dylan Hanson, Jakob Crown and Cohen Shutt in the next three spots.
Ishan Patel finished in 16:04.75, 40 seconds ahead of his brother.
Because Johnsburg did not have a complete team, Batt’s score did not count in the team standings and the Blue Streaks had a perfect 15. Woodstock North was second at 63 and Marengo was third at 64.
Marengo’s Marcus Ray took seventh and Woodstock’s Charlie Baker and Thomas Sieck were eighth and ninth.
North was led by Daniel Jansen, Tommy Schroeder and Lukas Myshkowec in 10th, 11th and 12th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Kishwaukee River Conference Meet: At Marengo, Johnsburg’s Jolene Cashmore cruised to first place by almost 2 minutes in the meet, finishing in 18:45.76.
Woodstock North’s Hannah Pittman and Stella Splendoria were second and third, both in just under 20:41.
Richmond-Burton’s Alexia Spatz took fourth.
Johnsburg won the team title with 40, with Woodstock North at 48 in second.
Johnsburg’s Elizabeth Smith was fifth and Ava Jablonski was seventh. R-B’s Savannah Wells was sixth and Emerson Wold was eighth.
North’s Maddie Mock was ninth, Woodstock’s Sophie Sarabia was 10th and Havard’s Christine Koleno was 11th.
BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 2, Marian Central 0: At Woodstock, Kyle Patterson and Armando Garcia scored in the second half as the Skyhawks defeated the Hurricanes in the Class 1A Marian Central Regional championship.
Patterson scored off an assist from Jacob Calhoun in the 26th minute of the second half. Garcia added the insurance goal off a penalty kick with 12 seconds remaining in the game.
Johnsburg (9-10-1) advances to the Wheaton Academy Sectional at 5 p.m. Tuesday against the host team.
Skyhawks goalkeeper Preston Michel had 21 saves in the victory Saturday.
The Hurricanes (14-4-1) got six saves in goal from Dawson Yegge.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Crystal Lake South co-op wins: At Libertyville, South won the six-team meet with three firsts, a second and four thirds.
The Gators finished with 136 points, Glenbrook Norh had 129 and Libertyville had 124.
South’s Bella Fontana, Avery Watson, Abby Uhl and Mackenzie Resch won the 200-yard freestyle relay and he 500 crescendo relay.
Fontana, Uhl, Resch and Becca Flint won the 400 freestyle relay.
Uhl, Abi Zelikman, Watson and Resch took second in the 200 medley relay.
Penny Brereton, Flint, Ellie Gorak and Zelikman took third in the 400 intermediate relay.
Gretchen Fuerholzer, Zelikman, Brereton and Fontana took third in the 200 backstroke relay.
Zelikman, Gorak, Brereton and Fuerholzer took third in the 200 breaststroke relay.
Watson, Brereton, Flint and Fuerholzer won the 200 breaststroke relay.
McHenry finished fourth at the meet with 113 points. The Warriors had one second, two third and three fourths.
VOLLEYBALL
Glenbard East Autumnfest: At Lombard, Huntley lost to Oak Park-River Forest and Mother McAuley and finished fourth in the tournament, going 3-2 for the weekend.
The Red Raiders (26-6) defeated Glenbard West 25-23, 25-16 to reach the semifinals. There, they lost to OPRF 25-23, 25-16 and then fell to Mother McAuley 25-19, 25-22 in the third-place match.
Crystal Lake South went 3-2 in the tournament, with a loss to Huntley on Friday. The Gators beat Glenbard East, Downers Grove North and Belvidere North.
Maggie Duyos had 69 assists in Saturday’s three matches for the Raiders. Georgia Watson led Huntley with 20 kills in Saturday’s matches, Avary Deblieck had 16 and Ally Panzloff had 15. Deblieck topped Huntley with 15 blocks and Duyos had 24 digs.
South’s Emma Stowasser had 111 assists for the five tournament games and reached 1,000 career assists. Gabby Wire led the Gators with 55 kills and had 41 digs. Kaitlyn Brandt led South with 58 digs and Morgan Johnson added 30 kills with nine aces.