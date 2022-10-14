Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 13

With an opportunity to clinch the Fox Valley Conference title outright Thursday, Crystal Lake South boys soccer got goals from five players en route to an 8-2 win over Hampshire in Crystal Lake.
The win gives the Gators (12-4-3, 8-1 FVC) their first conference title since 2018 after finishing runner-up in 2021.
Nick Prus scored twice in the first half, and Nico Velasco, Kevin Cardoso, Nolan Getzinger and Ali Ahmed also scored to help the Gators build a 6-1 halftime lead. Ahmed was also credited with two first-half assists.
Getzinger added two more goals in the second half to finish off the hat trick. Logan Vargas and Chris Slawek each made one save in goal for South.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Crystal Lake Central 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, Bree Hubacher delivered six kills and 11 digs to help the Tigers (18-12, 12-4 FVC) to a 25-21, 25-22 FVC win over the Rockets (14-13, 6-10).
Vivian Akalanou and Anna Starr each added four kills, Mia Ginter had 13 digs, and Gabbie Anderson had 18 assists.
Leah Freesemann had eight kills, 10 digs and an ace for Burlington Central; Brooke Hoffman had nine kills and eight digs; and Ashley Arceo had 19 assists and six digs. Brianna Gritzman added 19 digs and an ace.
Huntley 2, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders (23-4, 16-0) remained perfect in conference play with a 25-8, 25-15 win over the Whip-Purs (12-18, 2-14).
Georgia Watson provided Huntley with six kills and three blocks. Maggie Duyos had 18 assists, six digs and four aces, and Avary DeBlieck added five kills.
Crystal Lake South 2, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, Emma Stowasser had 30 assists and six kills as the Gators rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-9 win against the Warriors in their FVC match.
Kaitlyn Brandt had 20 digs and two aces for South (16-6, 11-5), Gabby Wire had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Morgan Johnson had eight kills, four aces and 13 digs. Bella Toniolo added seven kills, and Olivia Christopher had four kills and two blocks.
Dundee-Crown 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Carpentersville, the Chargers (14-9, 9-7) defeated the Wolves 25-23, 23-25, 25-16 in their FVC match.
Katya Flaugher had 20 kills and four aces for Prairie Ridge (12-16, 9-7), Grace Jansen had 27 assists and three kills, and Morgan Voight (two aces) and Brielle Schulze each had 10 digs. Amelia Bowen added four blocks.
GIRLS SWIMMING
McHenry 98, Cary-Grove 62: At McHenry, Reilly Byron won two individual events and helped McHenry’s 200-yard freestyle relay to a win during the Warriors’ FVC dual victory.
Byron won the 200 individual medley (2:20.58) and 100 free (58.80). She combined with Emma Story, Andrea Avila and Aurora Dunwoody to win the 200 free relay in 1:48.87.
Avila won the 100 butterfly (1:05.74), Victoria Sadowski took first in the 500 freestyle (5:52.24), and Emma Blanken won the 100 backstroke (1:06.13). Sadowski, Campbell Bitterman, Jenna Harris and Emma Blanken also teamed up to win the 400 free relay.
Delaney Lentz had three top finishes for C-G. She won the 50 free (26.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.77) and teamed up with Kelsey Harmsen, Kasandra Green and Ella Brown in the 200 medley relay (2:00.00).
Emma Black took first in the 200 freestyle (2:14.63) for C-G.