Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Oct. 12

Woodstock North’s volleyball team clinched a share of its third straight Kishwaukee River Conference title Wednesday with a 25-20, 25-22 victory against Johnsburg in Woodstock.
The Thunder (23-5, 8-1 KRC) put themselves in position to win the title with a win over Richmond-Burton on Tuesday. They can win the KRC outright by winning their final match against Woodstock on Oct. 19.
Katie Wickersheim led North with 11 kills, 12 digs and an ace, Kyle Schulze had 24 assists, eight digs, three kills and an ace, and Devynn Schulze had 13 digs. Lexi Hansen had eight kills, Dani Hansen had four kills, and Clara Klasek and Daniela Miranda (two blocks) had two kills each.
Thunder coach Eric Schulze said Emma Berner (nine digs, one ace) and Kim Cunningham were strong defensively and at the service line.
Delaney Stern had 15 assists and 13 digs for Johnsburg (19-9, 4-5), Juliana Cashmore had four kills and four blocks, and Emmy Wizceb had six kills and three blocks.
Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 1: At Richmond, the Rockets dropped the first set but came back to beat the Hornets 22-25, 25-22, 25-10 to stay in the hunt for a KRC championship.
With one match remaining, R-B (17-9, 7-2) can still earn a share of the conference title with a win over Johnsburg and a Woodstock North loss to Woodstock.
Elissa Furlan had nine kills for R-B, Maggie Uhwat had four kills and three aces, and Faith Holian had six kills and two aces. Alex Hopp had 16 assists and Madi Havlicek added three kills and three aces.
Harvard dropped to 5-16, 0-9.
Marian Central 2, Beacon Academy 0: At Evanston, Ella Conlon had eight kills and two aces for the Hurricanes in a 25-6, 25-7 win against the Trailblazers.
Alex Rewiako had 10 assists and an ace for Marian (13-13-4), and Maggie Schneider and Danielle Lipnisky had four kills apiece.
Woodstock 2, Marengo 0: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (12-9-1, 4-5) beat the Indians 25-19, 25-18 in their KRC match.
Marengo fell to 16-11-2, 4-5.
Tuesday’s result
Marengo 2, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Addie Johnson served three straight aces to seal a 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 win for the Indians in their KRC match. Johnson had 20 assists, two kills and four aces.
Michaela Almeida had eight kills, three blocks, eight digs and an ace for Marengo, Gianna Almeida had five kills, three blocks, 12 digs and an ace, and Mia Lulinski had seven kills and four blocks.
BOYS SOCCER
Johnsburg 4, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, the No. 5-seeded Skyhawks scored four unanswered goals after falling behind 1-0 in the 15th minute to beat the No. 4-seeded Indians in their Class 1A Marian Central Regional semifinal.
Johnsburg advances to face No. 2-seeded Marian Central in the regional final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Kyle Patterson had the game-tying goal three minutes before halftime, and Jacob Calhoun scored 15 minutes into the second half to give the Skyhawks the lead for good. Aiden Schwichow scored the final two goals.
Schwichow, Armando Garcia and Patterson each had assists in the win.
Harvard 1, Wauconda 0: At Harvard, David Aquino’s first-half goal stood up for the Hornets in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Pedro Quintero made four saves in the shutout.