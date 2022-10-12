Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 11

Huntley defeated Cary-Grove 25-21, 25-12 to clinch the Fox Valley Conference volleyball championship outright on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders (22-4, 15-0 FVC) leads Crystal Lake Central by four wins with three remaining matches.
Huntley last won the FVC championship in 2019.
Crystal Lake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: The Tigers had four players with three or more kills in a 25-14, 25-17 over the Gators in their FVC match Tuesday in Crystal Lake.
Bree Hubacher had four kills and seven digs, Siena Smiejek had four kills and two aces, Vivian Akalaonu added three kills and three blocks, while Mykaela Wallen had three kills, nine digs and two aces.
Emma Stowasser led South with 23 assists and four digs. Gabby Wire had nine kills and 13 digs, Morgan Johnson had eight kills and six digs and Kaitlyn Brandt had 10 digs.
Jacobs 2, Burlington Central 0: At Algonquin, Teagan Van Stone had five kills and two blocks as the Golden Eagles (10-15, 7-8 FVC) defeated the Rockets (14-12, 6-9) in their FVC match 25-21, 25-22.
Sara Wasner added five kills, with Ali Pierre, Yvonne Iskrev and Cassie Gorrity each having three kills. Iskrev and Pierre each had two blocks. Isabella Spychala had a kill and three blocks.
Aurora Rodella and Abby Deacon each had eight assists, while Gracie Breeze had eight digs and Kate Wilson had seven digs.
Leah Freesemann put down 13 kills for the Rockets, while Brooke Hoffman added nine kills.
Ashley Arceo had 21 assists and eight digs, and Brianna Gritzman had 19 digs.
Prairie Ridge 2, Hampshire 1: At Crystal Lake, Katya Flaugher put down 23 kills and had three aces as the Wolves (12-15, 9-6) held off the Whip-Purs 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 in their FVC match.
Grace Jansen added 38 assists and four aces. Morgan Voight has 12 digs and Amelia Bowen had three kills and two blocks.
Woodstock 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, the Blue Streaks defeated the Hornets 25-14, 25-14 in their KRC match.
Julia Laidig led the Streaks with 11 kills and eight aces. Hallie Steponaitis added eight kills. Ella Wicker contributed 15 assiss and three kills, and Makayla Thomas had five kills.
Katelyn Duber and Britta Livdahl each had three kills for the Hornets. Mindy Krasinski had 12 assists.
McHenry 2, Dundee-Crown 1: At McHenry, the Warriors defeated the Chargers 25-23, 23-25, 25-21 in their FVC match.
Rachael Piluski had 11 kills and Audrey Prusko added nine for the Chargers. Kylie Hanson had nine assists and eight kills, while Courtney Komparda had 16 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Marian Central Regional: At Woodstock, the No. 2-seeded Hurricanes (13-3-1) scored twice in the second half to beat the No. 6 Rockets in their semifinal.
Nate Iafigliola scored off Peyton Thomas’ assist with 25:09 remaining in the game. Thomas then scored from Michael Sbarounis with 1:07 to go.
Marian goalkeeper Dawson Yegge had six saves for his 10th shutout of the season.
Hurricanes coach Art Dixon credited Iafigliola, Jacob Bonnet, Joseph Goder and Nick Giesinger on the defensive side for helping Yegge post another shutout.
No. 4 Marengo plays No. 5 Johnsburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the second semifinal. The winner plays Marian at 1 p.m. Saturday for the title.
Crystal Lake South 2, Huntley 1 (OT): At Huntley, Nico Velasco scored in overtime to give the Gators (11-4-3, 7-1) a crucial FVC victory over the Red Raiders (12-7-2, 6-3).
With the win, and Dundee-Crown’s tie against Jacobs, South can win the title outright with a home win against Hampshire on Thursday.
Velasco scored off a pass from Garrett Hess for the game-winner. Brendan Lewis got the Gators’ first goal from Nolan Getzinger’s assist.
Huntley’s Zach Heitkemper scored off of Micah Overly’s assist.
South goalkeeper Logan Vargas had eight saves.
Hampshire 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, the Whip-Purs scored twice in the second half to beat the Trojans in their FVC game.
Angel Apaez scored C-G’s goal off of Cole Waddell’s assist. Logan Kemp had four saves in goal for the Trojans.